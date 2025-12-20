ETV Bharat / sports

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: The T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off from February 7, and the teams have started announcing their squads for the tournament. Sri Lanka announced their preliminary squad, announcing Dasun Shanaka as captain of the team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will also announce the India squad for the competition on Saturday, December 20. Team India would be aiming to become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title.

Also, there are fewer chances that the Indian team will witness any change from their current squad, which won the five-match series against South Africa. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav would be under discussion as both of them have been going through a lean patch in the shortest format.

Ever since returning to the T20I side as vice-captain, Gill hasn’t scored a single fifty.

India T20 World Cup squad announcement live streaming

BCCI will hold a press conference on December 20, and it will be led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. All eyes will be on the team selection as India will name the players who will represent the nation in the marquee tournament.

At what time will the T20 World Cup squad announcement presser be held?