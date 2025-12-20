India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online?
BCCI are all set to announce India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 in a press conference at 1:30 PM IST.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 10:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: The T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off from February 7, and the teams have started announcing their squads for the tournament. Sri Lanka announced their preliminary squad, announcing Dasun Shanaka as captain of the team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will also announce the India squad for the competition on Saturday, December 20. Team India would be aiming to become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title.
Also, there are fewer chances that the Indian team will witness any change from their current squad, which won the five-match series against South Africa. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav would be under discussion as both of them have been going through a lean patch in the shortest format.
Ever since returning to the T20I side as vice-captain, Gill hasn’t scored a single fifty.
India T20 World Cup squad announcement live streaming
BCCI will hold a press conference on December 20, and it will be led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. All eyes will be on the team selection as India will name the players who will represent the nation in the marquee tournament.
🚨 Big Announcement Incoming! 🚨— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2025
Team India’s squads for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the IND vs NZ bilateral series are set to be announced!
Join us LIVE 👉 Sat, 20th Dec, 1 PM on Star Sports and JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/OmB60xmflS
At what time will the T20 World Cup squad announcement presser be held?
The press conference for the announcement of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup will be held on 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the press conference for the T20 World Cup squad announcement be held?
The conference will be held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.
Where to watch the live stream of the T20 World Cup squad announcement press conference?
The audience can watch the live broadcast of the press conference on the Star Sports Network, while JioHotstar will stream the press conference online.
India in Group A
India are placed in Group A along with the United States, Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands. India will kick off their campaign against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.