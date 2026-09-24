ETV Bharat / sports

India's Roshibina Devi Bags Asian Games Silver In Wushu, Third Medal On Trot

India's Naorem Roshibina Devi, blue, competes against China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the in the Women's 60kg Wushu match final during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. ( PTI )

Nagoya: She was not even in the initial team but as fate would have it, Naorem Roshibina Devi won her third Asian Games medal on the trot as she clinched a silver after losing to Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's 60k wushu final here on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Roshibina lost 0-2 in the final bout with all the five judges giving unanimous 5-0 decisions in favour of the Chinese player in both the rounds of two minute each at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall.

Xiaoyu dominated the first round with the scores of five judges reading 6-2, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, 8-2 in her favour. The relentless Chinese player was even better in the second and final round with 10-2, 8-3, 7-3, 7-3, 6-1 scores in her favour from the five judges.

Roshibina, who had won a silver in the last edition and a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games, could not counter her opponent's aggression and technical superiority, especially the side-kicks from the Chinese player. The Indian remained subdued for most of the bout.

"I have won silver earlier and this time also, I could win only silver. I could not give the gold medal to the Indian people. I could not give what everyone wanted," Roshibina said after the bout.

"There was a lot of disturbance when I came here for the Asian Games. I did not get much time to prepare. But, my coach (Amit Pal) supported me a lot to reach here. I will try my best in the upcoming Games, learn from my mistakes and come back," said the Manipuri.

"I came to know of my inclusion in the team around September 10 and straightway came here from home (from Manipur) without training much," she said.

Roshibina was a late inclusion in the Indian squad after original choice Divyanshi Choudhary had to be withdrawn due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. She lost to Divyanshi in the trials held in June in Srinagar. Divyanshi later accused Roshibina of mental harassment.

Hailing from Kwasiphai Mayai Leikai in Manipur's Bishnupur district, Roshibina's farmer father -- Naorem Damu Singh -- was initially not inclined to allow her take up wushu but later relented after seeing his daughter's passion for the sport.

Roshibina's father of humble means had to sell piece of land to fund her training and travel in the initial years of her career.

Talking about her opponent, she said, "She (Chinese player) is a new player, I have not fought against her. She was good in her side kicks. I also tried to defend. I tried to throw her, but she did better. I will do my best for India in the upcoming Games."