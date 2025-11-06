ETV Bharat / sports

President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Indian Women’s ODI World Cup Winning Team At Rashtrapati Bhavan

The President said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, and different circumstances. But they are one Team—India. This team shows India at its best.

The President congratulated each member of the Indian Women's Cricket team and said that they have created history by winning the Cricket World Cup. Millions of Indians in every corner of the country and abroad are celebrating this victory.

Hyderabad: Members of the Indian Women's Cricket team who won the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 6, 2025).

On their way to the final, India beat the mighty Australian team, who are seven-time world champions and were undefeated in the tournament by four wickets. Reflecting on that, President Murmu stated that winning the final was a memorable example of team India’s excellence.

The President said that the team strengthened the belief of all Indians in their capability by defeating the seven-time world champion and then-undefeated Australian team. Winning the final match by a large margin against a strong team in a tough match is a memorable example of Team India’s excellence.

She also added that each of the members from the World Cup-winning team have become a role model for the girls across the country who are aiming to pursue a career in cricket.

The President said that they have become role models. The younger generation, especially girls, will be inspired to move ahead in life. She expressed confidence that with the same qualities with which they have written history, they will keep Indian cricket at the top in future as well.