India's Batting: Fragile Calm Behind Scoreboard Comfort
India may be unbeaten, but their batting has wobbled through the Group Stage, surviving on rescue acts rather than authority
Published : February 20, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: Four matches, four wins, a place secured in the Super 8 — on paper, India's group stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 reads like a professional, efficient campaign.
But numbers can be deceptive. Scratch beneath those results and a more uneasy truth emerges. This is a batting unit that has survived rather than dominated, a line-up that has repeatedly needed rescue acts when it should have been dictating terms.
This is not a young or rebuilding side. This is a line-up stacked with pedigree, experience and power — a group that, by reputation alone, should be imposing itself on attacks, not reacting to them. And yet across four group games, India's batting has looked hesitant, segmented and, at times, alarmingly brittle.
The pattern has been consistent. Early wickets, stalled middle overs, and then a late recovery led by one individual performance. Against different opponents — all of them lower in reputation — the script has not changed.
USA gave shocks, and Namibia asked questions. Pakistan found movement and choke points. The Netherlands dragged India into a middle-overs arm-wrestle. Even in matches where the totals ended up strong, the journey to those numbers was uneasy.
Take the recurring need for a middle-order rescue. Whether it was Shivam Dube stepping in with a high-impact 66 or Suryakumar getting India out of the doldrums with 84 in 49 balls with a late charge, India have not once in this group stage produced a fluent, uninterrupted batting display. The top order has not set the tone. Instead, it has left repair work for those coming later.
A great batting side should not need saving this often. The concern is not that India collapsed — they did not. The concern is that they repeatedly hovered on the edge of collapse. There is a difference between composure and recovery, and what India has shown so far leans more towards the latter.
Part of the issue lies in tempo confusion. The middle overs have oscillated between caution and drift, with partnerships that tick along without authority. The justification has been situational batting — holding shape, assessing conditions — but there is a fine line between control and stagnation. Too often, India has slipped into the latter before being forced to catch up.
This has created a dependence on late acceleration and on individuals to provide it. That may work against developing attacks or sides without depth, but it becomes a dangerous habit against elite bowling units who close games out ruthlessly.
The top-order equation, too, is becoming a point of concern. The expectation from Abhishek Sharma has been doused by three ducks in three innings, bringing India's powerplay strategies to its knees. Against the Netherlands, they were 40/2, for example.
India needs a flying start or to anchor the innings with control. Instead, India has neither consistently. Starts have been tentative, risk-taking uncertain, and dismissals poorly timed.
Within that, Abhishek Sharma's form has become an increasing liability at the top. The intent is visible, the talent unquestioned, but the execution has not held. In high-pressure global tournaments, potential cannot be the currency — output has to be. At present, India is carrying a slot that is not delivering either stability or sustained aggression.
The issue extends beyond one player, though. This is about collective rhythm. Great batting units operate with cohesion — roles understood, phases anticipated, transitions seamless. India's innings so far have felt disjointed. One phase does not flow naturally into the next. Momentum, once lost, is not easily rebuilt without a singular intervention.
The reliance on match-winners is both a strength and a weakness. Yes, this team has multiple players capable of turning games in five overs, like Ishan Kishen for starters. But when that becomes the default pathway to a defendable total, it indicates structural instability. Championships are not won by rescue acts alone. They are won by being in control.
There is also a psychological dimension to this repeated pattern. When a side constantly finds itself recovering, it begins to internalise that rhythm. Players start expecting a wobble, anticipating a repair job, rather than imposing dominance from the outset. That subtle shift in mindset can be costly against stronger opposition.
And stronger opposition is exactly what awaits in the Super 8.
The attacks India has faced so far have been disciplined but not devastating. The next phase will bring a higher pace, more varied spin, sharper plans and fewer release overs. Teams like South Africa and West Indies will have studied India's middle-overs slowdown, their susceptibility to match-ups, and the uncertainty at the top. They will not allow the same recovery windows.
If India’s batting continues to rely on late surges and individual brilliance, it risks being exposed by sides that apply sustained pressure across all 20 overs.
There is still time to correct course. The ingredients for a dominant batting unit are all present — flashiness, experience, depth, power and adaptability. The top order must set the tone with authority, the middle overs must maintain tempo without drift, and the finishers must complement rather than rescue.
Because what India has shown so far is not failure — but fragility. And fragility, against the calibre of opposition that now lies ahead, can quickly turn into collapse.
India enters the Super 8 unbeaten. But unless their batting sheds this underlying tentativeness, that record may offer little protection against what comes next.