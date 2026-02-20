ETV Bharat / sports

India's Batting: Fragile Calm Behind Scoreboard Comfort

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: Four matches, four wins, a place secured in the Super 8 — on paper, India's group stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 reads like a professional, efficient campaign.

But numbers can be deceptive. Scratch beneath those results and a more uneasy truth emerges. This is a batting unit that has survived rather than dominated, a line-up that has repeatedly needed rescue acts when it should have been dictating terms.

This is not a young or rebuilding side. This is a line-up stacked with pedigree, experience and power — a group that, by reputation alone, should be imposing itself on attacks, not reacting to them. And yet across four group games, India's batting has looked hesitant, segmented and, at times, alarmingly brittle.

The pattern has been consistent. Early wickets, stalled middle overs, and then a late recovery led by one individual performance. Against different opponents — all of them lower in reputation — the script has not changed.

USA gave shocks, and Namibia asked questions. Pakistan found movement and choke points. The Netherlands dragged India into a middle-overs arm-wrestle. Even in matches where the totals ended up strong, the journey to those numbers was uneasy.

Take the recurring need for a middle-order rescue. Whether it was Shivam Dube stepping in with a high-impact 66 or Suryakumar getting India out of the doldrums with 84 in 49 balls with a late charge, India have not once in this group stage produced a fluent, uninterrupted batting display. The top order has not set the tone. Instead, it has left repair work for those coming later.

A great batting side should not need saving this often. The concern is not that India collapsed — they did not. The concern is that they repeatedly hovered on the edge of collapse. There is a difference between composure and recovery, and what India has shown so far leans more towards the latter.

Part of the issue lies in tempo confusion. The middle overs have oscillated between caution and drift, with partnerships that tick along without authority. The justification has been situational batting — holding shape, assessing conditions — but there is a fine line between control and stagnation. Too often, India has slipped into the latter before being forced to catch up.

This has created a dependence on late acceleration and on individuals to provide it. That may work against developing attacks or sides without depth, but it becomes a dangerous habit against elite bowling units who close games out ruthlessly.

The top-order equation, too, is becoming a point of concern. The expectation from Abhishek Sharma has been doused by three ducks in three innings, bringing India's powerplay strategies to its knees. Against the Netherlands, they were 40/2, for example.