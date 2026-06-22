ETV Bharat / sports

India's Abhay-Velavan Beat Pakistan To Complete Hat-trick of Asian Doubles Squash Titles

Thiruvananthapuram: India's Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar retained the men's doubles crown for a third consecutive year at the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Sunday, as Indians finished with medals in all three categories.

Abhay-Velavan, the top seeds, rallied to beat traditional rivals and second seeds from Pakistan, Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman, in a repeat of last year's final, winning 7-11, 11-7, 11-2 in 47 minutes to extend their supremacy in the continental meet.

Women's doubles second seeds Joshna Chinappa and Rathika Seelan, and the mixed doubles pair of Joshna and Velavan, also seeded second, took bronze medals following their semifinal finishes on the penultimate day, while the other women's pair of Janet Vidhi and Pooja Arthi finished sixth.