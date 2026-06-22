India's Abhay-Velavan Beat Pakistan To Complete Hat-trick of Asian Doubles Squash Titles
The top seeds rallied to beat traditional rivals Pakistan, Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman, in an encore, winning 7-11, 11-7, 11-2 in 47 minutes
Published : June 22, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: India's Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar retained the men's doubles crown for a third consecutive year at the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Sunday, as Indians finished with medals in all three categories.
Abhay-Velavan, the top seeds, rallied to beat traditional rivals and second seeds from Pakistan, Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman, in a repeat of last year's final, winning 7-11, 11-7, 11-2 in 47 minutes to extend their supremacy in the continental meet.
Women's doubles second seeds Joshna Chinappa and Rathika Seelan, and the mixed doubles pair of Joshna and Velavan, also seeded second, took bronze medals following their semifinal finishes on the penultimate day, while the other women's pair of Janet Vidhi and Pooja Arthi finished sixth.
Earlier on Saturday, the Indian champions blanked Japan's Naoki Hayashi and Ren Makino 11-3, 10-12, 11-5 in the quarterfinals, before defeating Malaysian third seeds Sanjay Jeeva and Duncan Lee 11-7, 11-9 in the semifinals.
Women's doubles second seeds Joshna and Rathika lost to Malaysian top seeds Ainaa Amani and Yee Xin Ying 9-11, 7-11 in the semifinals.
The mixed doubles second-seeded pair of Joshna and Velavan, bronze medallists last year, also bowed out in the semifinals, losing to Malaysian fifth seeds Ainaa Amani and Md Kamal 8-11, 11-8, 8-11.
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