ETV Bharat / sports

India’s 1483-Day Winning Streak Ends As IND vs WI 5th T20I Gets Washed Off

Hyderabad: The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw on October 18. The draw occurred as the last T20I of the series in Bengaluru was washed out due to rain and ended in a no result despite a sold-out crowd. The loss didn’t cause much damage for the Caribbean side, but the Indian team’s winning streak of 1483 days came to an end.

The contest kicked off two hours and 15 minutes late and was reduced to a nine-overs-per-side game. The hosts batted for 7.4 overs as Shai Hope chose to bowl after winning the toss. The Indian team were at 118/5 when rain started again and the umpires called off the game.

The occasion also marked the first instance in the four years when India have failed to win a home T20I series. The last instance when India failed to win a home T20I series was in June 2022 when they played South Africa. That series ended in a 2-2 draw, and the last match was washed out due to rain.

In the period between the two instances, India won 11 consecutive home bilateral T20I series in a streak that kicked off in September 2022 against Australia with a 2-1 win. Alongside the bilateral series, the Indian team won the 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil.

India's unbeaten streak

Opponent Result Month/Year Australia 2-1 September 2022 South Africa 2-1 October 2022 Sri Lanka 2-1 January 2023 New Zealand 2-1 January 2023 Australia 4-1 November 2023 Afghanistan 3-0 January 2024 Bangladesh 3-0 October 2024 England 4-1 January 2025 South Africa 3-1 December 2025 New Zealand 4-1 January 2026 Afghanistan* 3-0 September 2026 West Indies 2-2 October 2026

Also, West Indies have become the only second team after South Africa (June 2022) to play a five-match T20I series on Indian soil and leave without losing it. They join only England (3-2 win for India) in 2021, South Africa (2-0 defeat for India in 2015), and Australia (2-0 defeat for India in 2019) in the list of teams that have won multiple matches in a T20I series played in India.

The occasion also marks the first instance in 24 years (since a 4-3 ODI series win in November 2002) when West Indies have finished a bilateral series in India without a defeat. Men in Maroon have played 15 series across formats against India in the mentioned period. However, in the time in between, they won the 2016 T20 World Cup held in India.