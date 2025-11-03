ETV Bharat / sports

Tendulkar, Kohli Lead The Nation In Hailing Indian Women's Cricket For World Cup Win

In a post on X, Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name, said, "1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud."

Star batter Virat Kohli, himself a winner of the 2011 ODI World Cup, said that the Indian team has made every Indian proud by playing fearless cricket. In a post on X, Kohli said, "Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind (sic)"

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, a winner of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup, asserted that a new era in Indian cricket has started. In a post on X, Yuvraj, a left-handed batter, "A new era of Indian cricket begins, all thanks to the grit, determination and skill of our women in blue. A team built on unbreakable spirit came together to create a moment the world will never forget. They put their bodies on the line for this dream and made sure they saw it through to the end. A brilliant performance by Shafali Varma, who set the tone with the bat and struck crucial blows with the ball Deepti Sharma delivered a complete all-round performance, steady with the bat and turning the match with 5 massive wickets. Smriti Mandhana capped off an outstanding tournament, leading India’s charge with consistency, elegance and grit. And Richa Ghosh batted with solid determination, holding the innings together when it mattered most. Congratulations to Captain Harmanpreet Kaur for leading with belief and composure, and to Coach Amol Muzumdar for shaping a side that plays fearless, united and full of heart. World Champions and this is only the beginning. The sky isn’t the limit anymore. (sic)"

Former India batter VVS Laxman said that the win by the women's team will echo through generations. In a post on X, Laxman, a former right-handed batter, said, " World Champions. Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the World Cup. A truly inspirational performance that has not only brought immense pride to the nation but also inspired a generation to dream big. This is a win that will echo through generations. (sic).

ICC Chairman Jay Shah congratulated the Indian Women's team. "The BCCI Women's march towards its first Cricket World Cup has been nothing short of spectacular. While the grit, resolve and skills of the Indian team have inspired the whole nation, we must acknowledge the role of key policy decisions taken by the BCCI - increased investment, pay parity with male Cricketers, overhaul of the coaching staff and the big-match temperament nurtured under the Women's Premier League spotlight. Congratulations to Harmanpreet Kaur and the entire Indian squad for this historic achievement!"