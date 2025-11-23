ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Women Win The Blind T20 Cricket World Cup

Colombo: In a landmark celebration of sport, inclusion, and international camaraderie, Harini Amarasuriya, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, graced the grand finale of the SBI 1st Women’s T20 World Cup, Cricket for the Blind 2025 as the Chief Guest, extending her steadfast support to women’s blind cricket. Her presence added prestige and warmth to a historic evening at the P Sara Oval, where India lifted the inaugural world title with a commanding 7-wicket win over Nepal.

According to a media release, winning a crucial toss, India opted to field and seized control immediately. Nepal faltered early, losing their key wicket-skipper Binita Pun, dismissed for 5 by B2 Sunitha Srathe in the second over. They steadied through Sarita Ghimire’s 35 (38) and Bimala Rai’s 26 (26), aided by 25 extras, to post 114/5 in 20 overs—a competitive total, but one firmly within reach.

India’s chase began shakily, with both skipper Deepika and star batter Anekha Devi departing early to a fiery spell from Ghimire. The innings, however, transformed into a display of composure and dominance. B1 Karuna smashed a blistering 42 off 27, while B3 Phula Saren delivered a match-winning 44 off 27. Basanti Hansda’s 13 (12) ensured India crossed the line at 117/3, igniting celebrations across the ground as the Women in Blue lifted their maiden world crown.

At the closing ceremony, Phula Saren (B3) was named Player of the Match.

Player of the Series Awards:

• B1 – Sushma Tamang (Nepal)

• B2 – Mankeshi Chowdhary (Nepal)

• B3 – Mehreen Ali (Pakistan)