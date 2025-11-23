Indian Women Win The Blind T20 Cricket World Cup
India had beaten Nepal by seven wickets in the final of the inaugural T20 blind women’s World Cup.
Colombo: In a landmark celebration of sport, inclusion, and international camaraderie, Harini Amarasuriya, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, graced the grand finale of the SBI 1st Women’s T20 World Cup, Cricket for the Blind 2025 as the Chief Guest, extending her steadfast support to women’s blind cricket. Her presence added prestige and warmth to a historic evening at the P Sara Oval, where India lifted the inaugural world title with a commanding 7-wicket win over Nepal.
According to a media release, winning a crucial toss, India opted to field and seized control immediately. Nepal faltered early, losing their key wicket-skipper Binita Pun, dismissed for 5 by B2 Sunitha Srathe in the second over. They steadied through Sarita Ghimire’s 35 (38) and Bimala Rai’s 26 (26), aided by 25 extras, to post 114/5 in 20 overs—a competitive total, but one firmly within reach.
India’s chase began shakily, with both skipper Deepika and star batter Anekha Devi departing early to a fiery spell from Ghimire. The innings, however, transformed into a display of composure and dominance. B1 Karuna smashed a blistering 42 off 27, while B3 Phula Saren delivered a match-winning 44 off 27. Basanti Hansda’s 13 (12) ensured India crossed the line at 117/3, igniting celebrations across the ground as the Women in Blue lifted their maiden world crown.
At the closing ceremony, Phula Saren (B3) was named Player of the Match.
Player of the Series Awards:
• B1 – Sushma Tamang (Nepal)
• B2 – Mankeshi Chowdhary (Nepal)
• B3 – Mehreen Ali (Pakistan)
Chintals Group announced a cash prize of INR 1 lakh per Indian player, with more support to follow.
Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya hailed the players as “true inspirations,” thanking them for showing the world what courage and commitment can achieve. She said Sri Lanka was proud and honoured to host this historic tournament on such a significant ground, calling it a milestone in disability inclusion. She affirmed that the championship stands as a powerful collective statement for access, equity, and rising participation of women in sport. “When guided by vision, discipline, and purpose, the dreams of women and persons with disabilities in sport are not just possible — they are unstoppable,” she said.
Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar praised the finalists for elevating the global standard of women’s blind cricket, calling the tournament “a defining moment for the sport.” He thanked Sri Lanka for its warm hospitality and urged the government to extend stronger support and structured pathways for its visually impaired women cricketers. “These athletes have proved their talent — now they deserve the systems and backing to soar even higher,” he said.
India’s triumph marks a watershed moment for women’s blind cricket — a victory of grit, resolve, and the belief that history is written by those who dare to dream.
The ceremony was attended by:
Dr Harini Amarasuriya, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka; Meenakashi Lekhi, Chair – Organising Committee & Former Minister of State for External Affairs, India; Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman – CABI & Founder Managing Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled; Santosh Jha, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka; Buse Gowda, President – CABI; Sudesh Taranga, Sri Lanka Cricket Association for the Visually Handicapped; Deputy Minister Dinindu Saman Hennayake; Sugath Vasantha D. Silva, MP Sri Lanka; High Commissioner Matthew Duckworth, Australian High Commission; J. Howell, Deputy Chief of Mission, USA Embassy; Anita Sontumyra, SBI Country Head – Sri Lanka; cricketer Chandra Schaffter; Adarsh Shastri, Former MLA, Delhi; Yummi Talwar, COO – South Asia, VFS Global; Gihan De Silva, Chairman – Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation; Indika Karunathilake, Vice Chancellor – University of Colombo; Sulthan Shah, President – World Blind Cricket Council; Rajnish Henry, Secretary General – WBCC; and Shailender Yadav, Secretary – CABI.
