Indian Women’s U-17 Football Team Qualifies For AFC Asian Cup For First Time Since 2005

Heading into the match, a draw wasn’t going to be good enough for the junior team to book a berth in the AFC Asian Cup. Only the group winner would march ahead in the competition, and they had a tough challenge of Uzbekistan ahead of them. The hosts, Uzbekistan, took a lead in the 37th minute as Shaxrizoda Alixonova opened the scoring for the hosts.

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s U-17 football team secured a spot in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time since 2005. The Indian women are creating history on the football field, as it is the first time ever that they have qualified for the Asian Cup in three age groups - U17, U20, and Seniors have made it to the continental event.

Thandamoni Baskey found the equaliser for the Indian team in the 55th minute as she latched onto a through ball and scored a goal for the team. Just ten minutes later, Anushka Kumari produced a decisive moment, a crisp low drive from her box nestled into the corner. India are back in the continental event after a span of 21 years, and for the first time on merit through the qualification process.

India were part of the three-team group G along with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. They started with a 3-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan. Against Uzbekistan, it was a do-or-die contest for them, and they stepped up in the crucial situation and 2-1 to win the match.

The top eight teams will take part in the upcoming AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026. The other participant nations in the tournament are China, Japan, Korea Republic, Korea DPR, Australia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Myanmar.

India’s last participant came at the tournament in 2005, and teams directly entered the tournament without qualifiers. However, this is the first time they have qualified through the modern competitive format.