ETV Bharat / sports

India Women’s Hockey Team Achieves Their All-Time High FIH Ranking, Becoming World No. 5

The Indian women’s hockey team has climbed to fifth place in the FIH rankings, attaining their highest-ever ranking since the world governing body introduced the system in October 2003. India’s rise comes after an impressive run in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy campaign. They thrashed the Olympic silver medalist China by 6-2 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The team’s previous best was sixth place, where they were ranked in May-June 2022 after a strong run in the FIH Pro League. They were in eighth position after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. They were in ninth place in 2018 after their run to the quarter-finals of the Women's Hockey World Cup.

In the latest rankings, the Netherlands have retained the top spot while Argentina, Belgium, Spain and India complete the top five. The victory over China in the final was India’s fourth victory in the tournament and also their biggest win over the opposition.

Deepika was the star of the show as she scored a hat-trick in the first quarter, finding the goalpost in the first, sixth and 14th minutes. Lalremsiami also added to the scorecard with a goal in the 19th minute before Neha stretched India’s lead to 5-1 three minutes later. Chen Tong of China scored in the 34th minute while Sakshi Rana restored India's five-goal lead in the 36th minute.

India are currently at top of the standings winning all of the four matches they have played so far. The team sits at the top with 12 points and a goal difference of +15. The team kicked off the campaign with a 4-1 win against Malaysia and followed it up with a 2-1 victory over South Korea. The Indian women's team then beat Thailand by 7-0 and then sealed their fourth win of the tournament by beating China 6-2.

Japan are currently in second position with 12 points from four matches as well, but they have an inferior goal difference of +8 as compared to India. China is in third position with four points from four games, followed by Malaysia with four points as well. South Korea (3 points) and Thailand (0) points complete the standings for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy