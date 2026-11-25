India Women’s Hockey Team Achieves Their All-Time High FIH Ranking, Becoming World No. 5
India rose in the rankings after beating China 6-2 in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy group fixture.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
The Indian women’s hockey team has climbed to fifth place in the FIH rankings, attaining their highest-ever ranking since the world governing body introduced the system in October 2003. India’s rise comes after an impressive run in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy campaign. They thrashed the Olympic silver medalist China by 6-2 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
The team’s previous best was sixth place, where they were ranked in May-June 2022 after a strong run in the FIH Pro League. They were in eighth position after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. They were in ninth place in 2018 after their run to the quarter-finals of the Women's Hockey World Cup.
𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐖𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍’𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐘! 🇮🇳📈 Congratulations to the Indian Women’s Hockey Team on climbing to World No. 5 in the latest FIH World Rankings, achieving their highest-ever ranking since the rankings were introduced in October 2003! 👏🏑 Surpassing their previous best of World No. 6, achieved in 2022 and 2023, this is another proud milestone for Indian hockey and a testament to the team’s consistent performances on the international stage! 💪🇮🇳 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #IndianHockey #FIHWorldRankings— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 24, 2026
In the latest rankings, the Netherlands have retained the top spot while Argentina, Belgium, Spain and India complete the top five. The victory over China in the final was India’s fourth victory in the tournament and also their biggest win over the opposition.
A LOOK BACK AT THE CLIMB TO WORLD NO. 5! 🇮🇳📈 The Indian Women’s Hockey Team has consistently pushed boundaries on the international stage. From breaking into the Top 10 in 2018 to reaching World No. 8 and then No. 6, the team has now climbed to 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐍𝐨. 𝟓, setting a new all-time high for the team in the FIH World Rankings! 👏🏑 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHWorldRankings #IndianHockey— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 24, 2026
Deepika was the star of the show as she scored a hat-trick in the first quarter, finding the goalpost in the first, sixth and 14th minutes. Lalremsiami also added to the scorecard with a goal in the 19th minute before Neha stretched India’s lead to 5-1 three minutes later. Chen Tong of China scored in the 34th minute while Sakshi Rana restored India's five-goal lead in the 36th minute.
India are currently at top of the standings winning all of the four matches they have played so far. The team sits at the top with 12 points and a goal difference of +15. The team kicked off the campaign with a 4-1 win against Malaysia and followed it up with a 2-1 victory over South Korea. The Indian women's team then beat Thailand by 7-0 and then sealed their fourth win of the tournament by beating China 6-2.
Japan are currently in second position with 12 points from four matches as well, but they have an inferior goal difference of +8 as compared to India. China is in third position with four points from four games, followed by Malaysia with four points as well. South Korea (3 points) and Thailand (0) points complete the standings for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy