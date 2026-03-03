India Face Kit Chaos Ahead Of Women’s Asia Cup Opener Against Vietnam
The Indian women’s football team face a kit chaos ahead of their Asia Cup campaign.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women’s football team, which is currently in Australia have to go through some issues regarding kit ahead of their Asia Cup opener on Wednesday. The players were forced to hurriedly source playing kits locally after the set of jerseys sent by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was not suitable, according to the report by the Times of India. The report further mentions that jerseys were manufactured for age-group teams and “did not fit at least 80% of the 26-member squad.”
The team haveto buy time from the organisers for an official equipment check and photoshoot as the consignment from Delhi was initially delayed. The consignment arrived two days before the match, and the Indian players found that the jerseys were of small sizes and didn’t fit the majority of players, causing trouble ahead of the match.
PROBLEMS GALORE IN WOMEN’S CAMP IN PERTH— Jaydeep Basu (@jaydeepbasu) March 2, 2026
India’s preparations for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 have taken a hit 48 hours before the opening tie against the continent’s most fast-improving side, Vietnam.
The Indian team are yet to receive the suitable match and…
Senior players in the team - Sweety Devi, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Sangita Basfore, Pathoi Chanu, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa and Shreya Hooda wrote a letter to AIFF addressing the concern and asked for intervention from the football governing body.
“Over the past days, players and staff have already faced challenges due to the lack of appropriate clothing during preparation,” the players said in a signed letter to the AIFF, “The arrival of incorrect match kits at this crucial stage has further affected morale and disrupted our focus in the final days leading up to the match.
The report mentions that the AIFF has now sourced the kits locally with 55 players from an Italian Company that had stock in Perth.
India have reached the women’s Asia Cup for the first time on the basis of sporting merit since 2003 and has an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup, which is to be held next year in Brazil. Eight of the 12 participating teams will have a chance to qualify for the World Cup.
India are in Group C of the tournament along with Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei. They will start their campaign against Vietnam (March 4), will then play against Japan (March 7) and Chinese Taipei (March 10).