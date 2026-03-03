ETV Bharat / sports

India Face Kit Chaos Ahead Of Women’s Asia Cup Opener Against Vietnam

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s football team, which is currently in Australia have to go through some issues regarding kit ahead of their Asia Cup opener on Wednesday. The players were forced to hurriedly source playing kits locally after the set of jerseys sent by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was not suitable, according to the report by the Times of India. The report further mentions that jerseys were manufactured for age-group teams and “did not fit at least 80% of the 26-member squad.”

The team haveto buy time from the organisers for an official equipment check and photoshoot as the consignment from Delhi was initially delayed. The consignment arrived two days before the match, and the Indian players found that the jerseys were of small sizes and didn’t fit the majority of players, causing trouble ahead of the match.

Senior players in the team - Sweety Devi, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Sangita Basfore, Pathoi Chanu, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa and Shreya Hooda wrote a letter to AIFF addressing the concern and asked for intervention from the football governing body.