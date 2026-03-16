ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Wells 2026: Jannik Sinner Equals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer To Achieve Unique Feat

Hyderabad: Jannik Sinner’s impressive run in the tennis world continued on Sunday as he won the Indian Wells, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the tournament. With the win, he achieved a feat only Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer had reached before.

With his two straight sets win over Medvedev in the summit clash, the Italian has now bagged all six major hard court titles. Also, he is the youngest to achieve the feat. Indian Wells was the last Masters 1,000 title left to be conquered before the tournament for World No. 2. Previously, apart from winning the Australian Open and US Open, he had won the Masters 1000 titles in Miami, Toronto, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris.

Djokovic had reached the feat at the age of 31, while Federer had done the same by the age of 30. Sinner has achieved it at the age of 24 years. Andre Agassi had won all five Masters 1000 tournaments on hard court - Indian Wells, Miami, Canada, Cincinnati and Madrid.