Indian Wells 2026: Jannik Sinner Equals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer To Achieve Unique Feat
Jannik Sinner won the Indian Wells title, beating Daniil Medvedev to win the Indian Wells title.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: Jannik Sinner’s impressive run in the tennis world continued on Sunday as he won the Indian Wells, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the tournament. With the win, he achieved a feat only Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer had reached before.
With his two straight sets win over Medvedev in the summit clash, the Italian has now bagged all six major hard court titles. Also, he is the youngest to achieve the feat. Indian Wells was the last Masters 1,000 title left to be conquered before the tournament for World No. 2. Previously, apart from winning the Australian Open and US Open, he had won the Masters 1000 titles in Miami, Toronto, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris.
Djokovic had reached the feat at the age of 31, while Federer had done the same by the age of 30. Sinner has achieved it at the age of 24 years. Andre Agassi had won all five Masters 1000 tournaments on hard court - Indian Wells, Miami, Canada, Cincinnati and Madrid.
Jannik's day in Paradise 🌴🌟@janniksin is the best in the West for the first time in his career! @BNPPARIBASOPEN | #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/KYZwud6rvt— ATP Tour (@atptour) March 15, 2026
Sinner’s two-set win
The 24-year-old dominated the proceedings and bagged the match by 7-6, 7-6 in just two hours and didn’t face a single break point during the match. It was Sinner’s 9th win in the last 10 meetings between him and Medvedev.
Sinner has been in outstanding form since the end of the last season, where he won the last three tournaments in 2025 - Vienna, Paris and ATP Finals. Also, he lost only one set in 15 matches in those tournaments.
Hard Court Master: Sinner has completed them all 🧊 pic.twitter.com/vvBHZLoLSG— ATP Tour (@atptour) March 15, 2026
He also looked good at the Australian Open, but suffered a defeat against Novak Djokovic, who displayed an incredible performance on the court. Also, he lost against the Serb in Doha in the quarterfinal before coming to California for the Indian Wells.
Medvedev won a title in Dubai before coming to Indian Wells, and he was stranded in Dubai due to the Middle East conflict, but made it to the tournament after stops in Istanbul and Los Angeles.