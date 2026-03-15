ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Wells 2026: Daniil Medvedev Ends Carlos Alcaraz’s 16-Match Unbeaten Streak

He also admitted that beating the 22-year-old is a tough task.

"Playing someone like Carlos, you play many times... You lose many times. He's an amazing player. You need to be at your best, and I was. Super happy to beat someone as strong as him." Medvedev said.

Alcaraz entered the contest with a 16-0 record for the year and with an aim to win a third straight title. However, Medvedev was composed throughout the match and halted the Spaniard’s charge to book a ticket into the final of the tournament. Speaking after the win, Medvedev said that he was supper happy to beat a strong opponent like Alcaraz.

Hyderabad: Daniil Medvedev broke Carlos Alcaraz’s unbeaten streak in 2026 with a triumph over him in the semifinal of the Indian Wells. The Russian beat the world number one by 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) on Saturday to advance into the summit clash of the competition.

“He’s an amazing player with amazing shots, defence, attack, serve, return, everything. So you need to be at your best — and I was," he added.

Alcaraz, on the other hand credited his opponent for producing a stellar performance.

“I just have to give credit to Daniil. I think he just played an amazing match. Since the start of the match until the end of the match, he was playing unreal. I have never seen, to be honest, Daniil playing like this. He deserves the win completely today and to be playing the final here,” he said at the post-match press conference.

How did Medvedev vs Alcaraz panned out?

Medvedev mixed relentless aggression from baseline with a strong serve to control the rhythm of the match. The Russian broke his opponent early in the first set and capitalised on his advantage to bag it by 6-3.

The second set turned out to be more competitive as Alcaraz earned a break early in the match and surged to a 3-1 lead. However, Medvedev was quick to level the scores by capitalising on the few unforced errors made by his opponent. The rallies became longer as the game progressed, with both players giving their best.

Alcaraz held his serve, and the set was pushed into a tiebreak. The Russian took complete control in the tiebreak, winning six consecutive points before winning the contest with an ace.

Medvedev vs Janik Sinner in the final

Medvedev will now be up against the Italian in the title decider after extending his winning run to nine matches with a win over Alcaraz. Sinner advanced into the final, beating Alexander Zverev by 6-2, 6-4, firing eight aces and committing only 13 unforced errors.