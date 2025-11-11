Indian Tennis Star Sumit Nagar Seeks Urgent Help As He Suffers Huge Blow Ahead Of Australian Open Playoffs
India’s top-ranked tennis player in the singles category, Sumit Nagal, has faced visa trouble ahead of the Australian Open playoffs.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s top tennis singles player, Sumit Nagal he suffered a huge blow as he faced visa trouble ahead of the playoffs for the Australian Open. The 28-year-old’s visa was rejected without a valid reason. Nagal is all set to participate in the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off, a qualifying event for the Australian Open 2026. The top players from the Asia Pacific region will contest against each other to compete for the Australian Open main draw wild card.
Sumit Nagal revealed the development on ‘X’, and he requested the Chinese ambassador to India and the Chinese Embassy in India for immediate intervention. The tournament is scheduled to be played from November 24 to 29, 2025, in Chengdu, China.
“Respected @China_Amb_India and @ChinaSpox_India, I am Sumit Nagal, India’s No.1 tennis player. I am supposed to fly to China soon to represent India at the Australian Open Playoff. But my visa was rejected without a reason. Your urgent help would be much appreciated," Nagal wrote on Tuesday morning.
Nagal has been brilliant for India in the last two seasons, making it into the top 100. He is currently ranked 275, but reached a career-best ranking of 68 last year. He scripted a great run at the Australian Open 2024 and registered a stunning win over Alexander Bubik in the first round. Also, he became the first Indian to pick up a win at a Masters 1000 event on clay, defeating Matteo Arnaldi at the Monte Carlo Masters.
If Nagal misses out on the crucial tournament, it will be a huge setback for him as he is aiming to build on the momentum he has gained in the last two years. So far, there hasn’t been any public statement from the Chinese Embassy in India, the All India Tennis Association or Tennis Australia.
Sumit Nagal has been a consistent performer in Indian tennis, and he is currently considered to be the bright prospect in Indian Tennis.