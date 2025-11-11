ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Tennis Star Sumit Nagar Seeks Urgent Help As He Suffers Huge Blow Ahead Of Australian Open Playoffs

Hyderabad: India’s top tennis singles player, Sumit Nagal he suffered a huge blow as he faced visa trouble ahead of the playoffs for the Australian Open. The 28-year-old’s visa was rejected without a valid reason. Nagal is all set to participate in the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off, a qualifying event for the Australian Open 2026. The top players from the Asia Pacific region will contest against each other to compete for the Australian Open main draw wild card.

Sumit Nagal revealed the development on ‘X’, and he requested the Chinese ambassador to India and the Chinese Embassy in India for immediate intervention. The tournament is scheduled to be played from November 24 to 29, 2025, in Chengdu, China.

“Respected @China_Amb_India and @ChinaSpox_India, I am Sumit Nagal, India’s No.1 tennis player. I am supposed to fly to China soon to represent India at the Australian Open Playoff. But my visa was rejected without a reason. Your urgent help would be much appreciated," Nagal wrote on Tuesday morning.