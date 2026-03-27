ISL-12: Kerala Blasters Part Ways With Català, Appoint Ashley Westwood as Head Coach
Conditioning coach Aleix Mora and Goalkeeping Coach Alex Ortiz Sánchez too leave Kochi outfit who are lying at bottom place.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Blasters FC confirmed that head coach David Català has left the club by mutual agreement along with strength and conditioning coach Aleix Mora and goalkeeping coach Alex Ortiz Sánchez.
Català, who joined the club in March 2025, led the team through their campaigns in the Indian Super League and two Super Cup tournaments. The club expressed gratitude for the trio’s professionalism and contribution during their tenure.
Soon after, the Blasters announced the appointment of Ashley Westwood from England as the new head coach until the end of the current season. The English manager have previously managed Bengaluru FC, where he guided the team to two I-League titles and a Federation Cup victory. He has also had coaching stints with Kolkata outfit ATK mohun Bagan and Punjab FC, and most recently served as the head coach of the Hong Kong national team.
Westwood has already arrived in Kochi and will take charge immediately.
Club CEO Abhik Chatterjee welcomed the appointment, stating that Westwood’s experience and familiarity with Indian football will be valuable for the team.
Westwood, in his first statement, acknowledged the expectations at the club and expressed his eagerness to begin working with the squad. The English coach will get six more matches, a tough task to steer Blasters out of woods.
Under Spaniard Catala, Blasters began with a bang with a 2-0 win over East Bengal in the Super Cup but failed to progress.
In the ISL-12, they are lying at the 13th position in the 14-team affair, just above Mohammedan Sporting Club, and have only one point from a drawn match against East Bengal in an away match. For the first time, they are facing relegation too.
In last season too Blasters faced similar situation when they replaced their foreign coach Mikael Stahre with TG Purushothaman, the assistant coach and finished a respectable fifth position.