ETV Bharat / sports

ISL-12: Kerala Blasters Part Ways With Català, Appoint Ashley Westwood as Head Coach

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Blasters FC confirmed that head coach David Català has left the club by mutual agreement along with strength and conditioning coach Aleix Mora and goalkeeping coach Alex Ortiz Sánchez.

Català, who joined the club in March 2025, led the team through their campaigns in the Indian Super League and two Super Cup tournaments. The club expressed gratitude for the trio’s professionalism and contribution during their tenure.

Soon after, the Blasters announced the appointment of Ashley Westwood from England as the new head coach until the end of the current season. The English manager have previously managed Bengaluru FC, where he guided the team to two I-League titles and a Federation Cup victory. He has also had coaching stints with Kolkata outfit ATK mohun Bagan and Punjab FC, and most recently served as the head coach of the Hong Kong national team.

Westwood has already arrived in Kochi and will take charge immediately.

Club CEO Abhik Chatterjee welcomed the appointment, stating that Westwood’s experience and familiarity with Indian football will be valuable for the team.