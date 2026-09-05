ISL 2026-27 Start Date Revealed! Season To Kick Off On October 10
The brand-new ISL season will start on October 10 with a total of 13 teams fighting for the title.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited 2026-27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off on October 10. The league authorities announced in an official statement that the new eight-month season will end in May 2027. For the first time in history, the matches will be organised under a new governance model (Club-led model) where clubs have more control.
Home-Away format and playoffs
The matches will be played in the traditional home-away format this time too. The team that tops the table with the most points in the league stage will be declared the official champions and awarded the 'ISL Shield'. They will also get direct qualification to play in the AFC Champions League Elite 2.
The countdown for the 2026-27 Indian Super League is underway and the great, glorious noise of a new season is beginning to swell. 🗓️— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 5, 2026
Can you hear it?🔥#ISL13 pic.twitter.com/0xxw8saPRR
The 'ISL Cup' champions will then be determined through a play-off round in which the top 6 teams in the league will compete. This season will witness a total of 163 exciting matches.
13 teams participate; Diamond Harbour suffer setback
A total of 13 teams will take part in the competition and will break a sweat to clinch the silverware. Diamond Harbour FC, which had qualified for the ISL through its excellent performance in the 2025-26 season, has suffered a major setback.
Last-gasp winners. Table tilts. Drama delivered. 🤯— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 5, 2026
Five teams went to battle for one coveted trophy in an ISL finale that had it all. And now, we go again. 🔥
Indian Super League 2026-27 kicks off on October 10. Are you ready? 🎬#ISL13 pic.twitter.com/J1UpDlk7Qa
They were excluded from the competitions this time after failing to pay the prescribed administrative fee. As per the league rules, they will be at the bottom of the points table this time, and because of that, there will no relegation as the team will play in the Indian Football League (IFL) - India’s second-tier football league.
The league organisers expressed hope that the new club-based model will create a more stable environment for Indian football and provide more opportunities for young local talents.
Participating teams in ISL
Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, North East United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC, Sporting Club Delhi, Churchill Brothers FC.