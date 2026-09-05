ETV Bharat / sports

ISL 2026-27 Start Date Revealed! Season To Kick Off On October 10

Hyderabad: The much-awaited 2026-27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off on October 10. The league authorities announced in an official statement that the new eight-month season will end in May 2027. For the first time in history, the matches will be organised under a new governance model (Club-led model) where clubs have more control.

Home-Away format and playoffs

The matches will be played in the traditional home-away format this time too. The team that tops the table with the most points in the league stage will be declared the official champions and awarded the 'ISL Shield'. They will also get direct qualification to play in the AFC Champions League Elite 2.

The 'ISL Cup' champions will then be determined through a play-off round in which the top 6 teams in the league will compete. This season will witness a total of 163 exciting matches.