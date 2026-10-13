ISL 2026-27: Northeast United Stun Mohun Bagan Super Giants As Jithin Strikes In Stoppage Time
NorthEast United FC kicked off their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giants.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: NorthEast United FC scripted a remarkable win in their Indian Super League (ISL) season opener, beating Mohun Bagan Super Giants 1-0 in a thrilling contest. The team won thanks to a late strike from Jithin M.S. in Guwahati.
After being introduced in the second half, Jithin made an immediate impact, orchestrating some moves, but the most memorable moment came in the 90+2nd minute when he secured three points for the Highlanders with a goal.
Jithin MS struck late in a fixture that served late drama up in the hills! ⚡ Key numbers from a battle that could have gone either way right up until the final minute. 🔢 #NEUFCMBSG #MGISL13 #StatWrap https://t.co/tt2RvAODLV— MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 12, 2026
Lee Erwin shot hit the woodwork
Both sides started on an aggressive note, trying to threaten the opposition half. NorthEast United created a chance in the opening minute, but Mohun Bagan custodian Vishal Kaith was alert to thwart the attack.
The visitors had a set-piece opportunity in the ninth minute, but Lee Erwin’s shot struck the woodwork, keeping the scores level.
Jithin's late winner had the Highlanders blowing the roof off at IGAS! 🔥🔊 #NEUFCMBSG #MGISL #8States1United #PitchsidePass https://t.co/Uh95OYizl4— MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 12, 2026
Attacking changes from both sides
NorthEast United substituted Asheer Akhtar with Jithin, and it paid them dividends when it mattered most. Mohun Bagan introduced Manvir Singh for Chhangte. Mohun Bagan kept on trying to put on a high press and keep making attacks, but NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh made crucial saves to help them stay alive in the game.
Bagan then brought on Liston Colaco and Miguel Figueira for Sahal Samad and Lee Erwin in the 59th minute. On the other hand, NorthEast United also made two changes, bringing on Parthib Gogoi and Nikola for Macarton Nickson and Ethyan Gonzalez, respectively. Both teams were looking to strengthen their attacks with these changes.
Ajaraie’s offside goal
Alaeddine Ajaraie scored a goal for the Highlanders around the 71st minute, but it was ruled offside. The team kept on putting in hard yards for a winner, and they eventually found it in stoppage time.
Jithin takes NorthEast over the finish line
With five minutes added as injury time, NorthEast created one final attack. Vishal Kaith saved an effort from the opposition, but Jithin was quick to react to the rebound, which fell to him after colliding with the post. The late strike proved crucial, and NorthEast bagged three points from the contest.
ISL 2026/27 points table
With their win in the first match, NorthEast now stands at the fourth position in the points table. Mohun Bagan is at the penultimate position in the 13-team tournament, but it is a still ong way to go as each team will play 24 matches in the league stage.