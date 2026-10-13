ETV Bharat / sports

ISL 2026-27: Northeast United Stun Mohun Bagan Super Giants As Jithin Strikes In Stoppage Time

NorthEast Unite vs Mohun Bagan ( IANS )

Hyderabad: NorthEast United FC scripted a remarkable win in their Indian Super League (ISL) season opener, beating Mohun Bagan Super Giants 1-0 in a thrilling contest. The team won thanks to a late strike from Jithin M.S. in Guwahati.

After being introduced in the second half, Jithin made an immediate impact, orchestrating some moves, but the most memorable moment came in the 90+2nd minute when he secured three points for the Highlanders with a goal.

Lee Erwin shot hit the woodwork Both sides started on an aggressive note, trying to threaten the opposition half. NorthEast United created a chance in the opening minute, but Mohun Bagan custodian Vishal Kaith was alert to thwart the attack. The visitors had a set-piece opportunity in the ninth minute, but Lee Erwin’s shot struck the woodwork, keeping the scores level. Attacking changes from both sides NorthEast United substituted Asheer Akhtar with Jithin, and it paid them dividends when it mattered most. Mohun Bagan introduced Manvir Singh for Chhangte. Mohun Bagan kept on trying to put on a high press and keep making attacks, but NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh made crucial saves to help them stay alive in the game.