ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Students Win Five Medals At Junior Astronomy Olympiad In Thailand

Kolkata: Indian students have won two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2026, held in Thailand earlier this month, the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) said on Monday.

The five-member Indian contingent competed against participants from 25 countries at the international event held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand.

“Winning two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at this prestigious international event reflects their dedication, scientific aptitude and perseverance," NCSM Director General K S Murali told a press meet here.

Siddharth Laxmisha of Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Puducherry, and Swara Srujal Patel of School of Excellence, Gujarat, won gold medals.

Aarna Chaplot of Maa Bharti Senior Secondary School, Kota, and Krish Bhaskar of KS International Academy, Bagar, both in Rajasthan, secured silver medals, while Akshara Gulab Ambone of Lords Public School, Maharashtra, bagged a bronze medal, the NCSM said.

Gold Medal Winner Swara Srujal Patel said the opportunity to represent India on an international platform and compete with talented students from across the world has been an enriching experience.

"The guidance and preparation provided by NCSM played an important role in helping me prepare for this journey,” Patel said.