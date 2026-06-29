ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Shooting Legend Jaspal Rana's Mother Shyama Devi Dies Days After Son's Death

Dehradun: Days after Asian gold medallist Jaspal Rana died, his mother, Shyama Devi, also passed away on Sunday following a brief illness.

Jaspal was an international shooter and a Dronacharya Award-winning coach. After the untimely death of Jaspal due to cardiac complications on June 12, his mother, Shyama Devi, went into shock with her health deteriorating.

She was shifted to Research and Referral Army Hospital in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, on June 24, where she breathed her last on the night of Jaspal's birth anniversary, on June 28. Jaspal's family had barely come to terms with his death, and now they are in deep shock by the demise of another member.

Former Asian Games medallist Jaspal was working as the high-performance coach for India's pistol shooters. He had felt some discomfort while returning home from the ISSF World Cup in Munich. He was taken to the hospital after landing in New Delhi and underwent treatment for the cardiac complication he faced.

Doctors identified a cardiac blockage, and a stent was installed to clear it. However, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away on June 12.

Family Origins

Jaspal Rana's family belongs to the Champawat district of Uttarakhand. He was a resident of Nainbagh village of Tehri Garhwal district. His family has made an important contribution to the sports world. The Rana family is deeply shocked by the demise of both mother and son, all within 16 days. The sports world and people who knew him have also expressed deep sorrow over his demise and paid tribute.