Indian Shooting Legend Jaspal Rana's Mother Shyama Devi Dies Days After Son's Death
Uttarakhand CM Dhami said Shyama Devi couldn't bear the shock of her son's death and died on the night of his birth anniversary (June 28).
Published : June 29, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
Dehradun: Days after Asian gold medallist Jaspal Rana died, his mother, Shyama Devi, also passed away on Sunday following a brief illness.
Jaspal was an international shooter and a Dronacharya Award-winning coach. After the untimely death of Jaspal due to cardiac complications on June 12, his mother, Shyama Devi, went into shock with her health deteriorating.
She was shifted to Research and Referral Army Hospital in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, on June 24, where she breathed her last on the night of Jaspal's birth anniversary, on June 28. Jaspal's family had barely come to terms with his death, and now they are in deep shock by the demise of another member.
Former Asian Games medallist Jaspal was working as the high-performance coach for India's pistol shooters. He had felt some discomfort while returning home from the ISSF World Cup in Munich. He was taken to the hospital after landing in New Delhi and underwent treatment for the cardiac complication he faced.
Doctors identified a cardiac blockage, and a stent was installed to clear it. However, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away on June 12.
Family Origins
Jaspal Rana's family belongs to the Champawat district of Uttarakhand. He was a resident of Nainbagh village of Tehri Garhwal district. His family has made an important contribution to the sports world. The Rana family is deeply shocked by the demise of both mother and son, all within 16 days. The sports world and people who knew him have also expressed deep sorrow over his demise and paid tribute.
Jaspal Rana's father, Narayan Singh Rana, was the first sports minister of Uttarakhand from 2000 to 2002. Sushma, Jaspal's sister, is married to Pankaj Singh, the elder son of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Pankaj is a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Noida
Ministers Pay Tributes
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep grief over the demise of Shyama Devi. CM Dhami said, "Jaspal Rana's mother, Shyama Rana, was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on June 16, when her health deteriorated. Mother Shyama Devi Rana could not bear the shock of the death of her son Jaspal Rana and died on the night of his birthday. Very sad news was received about the demise of the respected mother of Jaspal Rana ji.
My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family in this difficult time. May God grant a place to the virtuous soul at His feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unbearable grief. Om Shanti."
Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat has also expressed grief over the demise of Shyama Devi.
He said, "Great shooter and 'Padma Shri' late. Very sad news was received about the demise of Jaspal Rana ji's revered mother Smt. Shyama Devi ji. May Mother Yamuna give place to the departed soul at her feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unbearable grief."
महान निशानेबाज एवं ‘पद्म श्री’ स्व. जसपाल राणा जी की पूज्य माताश्री श्रीमती श्यामा देवी जी के निधन का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। माँ यमुना दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस असहनीय दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।— Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) June 28, 2026
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The last rites of Shyama are to be performed on Monday, at 12:00 noon at Yamuna Ghat in Nainbagh.
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