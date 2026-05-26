ETV Bharat / sports

Qualifier 1: Patidar's Unbeaten 93 Helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru Post 254/5 Against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. ( PTI )

Dharamshala: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put up a comprehensive batting show and rode on skipper Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 93 as they posted a mammoth 254 for 5 in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.

RCB lost their opener Venkatesh Iyer (19) early in the innings. Iyer and Virat Kohli added 21 runs for the first wicket. Iyer, a left-handed batter, started with two successive boundaries in the first over off Mohammed Siraj. After playing a dot ball, he once again took Siraj to cleaners and hammered the third boundary of the over as RCB raced to 12 for no loss.

Kohli (43) began his innings with a cheeky single as RCB ended the first over with 14 for no loss at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium here.

Kohli faced three successive dot balls in the second over off Kagiso Rabada. Iyer smashed Rabada for a maximum over fine leg but was dismissed on the next ball, courtesy a splendid catch by rival skipper Shubman Gill.

Devdutt Padikal (30 off 19 balls) joined Kohli, who fetched his first boundary in the third over, and the duo added a staggering 72 runs for the second wicket. Padikkal freed his arms in the third over, hitting a boundary on the last ball off Siraj, the team from Bengaluru, raced to 32 for no loss.

Kohli was in his usual element as boundaries were coming thick and fast. Padikkal took Rabada to task as RCB notched up the team's fifty in just four overs. At 76/1 after six overs, the foundation was laid for a mammoth total.