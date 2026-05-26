Qualifier 1: Patidar's Unbeaten 93 Helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru Post 254/5 Against Gujarat Titans
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar led from the front and hammered 9 sixes in his unbeaten knock at the HPCA Stadium.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Dharamshala: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put up a comprehensive batting show and rode on skipper Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 93 as they posted a mammoth 254 for 5 in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.
RCB lost their opener Venkatesh Iyer (19) early in the innings. Iyer and Virat Kohli added 21 runs for the first wicket. Iyer, a left-handed batter, started with two successive boundaries in the first over off Mohammed Siraj. After playing a dot ball, he once again took Siraj to cleaners and hammered the third boundary of the over as RCB raced to 12 for no loss.
Kohli (43) began his innings with a cheeky single as RCB ended the first over with 14 for no loss at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium here.
Kohli faced three successive dot balls in the second over off Kagiso Rabada. Iyer smashed Rabada for a maximum over fine leg but was dismissed on the next ball, courtesy a splendid catch by rival skipper Shubman Gill.
Devdutt Padikal (30 off 19 balls) joined Kohli, who fetched his first boundary in the third over, and the duo added a staggering 72 runs for the second wicket. Padikkal freed his arms in the third over, hitting a boundary on the last ball off Siraj, the team from Bengaluru, raced to 32 for no loss.
Kohli was in his usual element as boundaries were coming thick and fast. Padikkal took Rabada to task as RCB notched up the team's fifty in just four overs. At 76/1 after six overs, the foundation was laid for a mammoth total.
Runs were coming at ease for both Kohli and Padikkal even as Gujarat introduced star leggie Rashid Khan in the eighth over.
Kohli's stay at the crease was cut short by Jason Holder after he chopped onto his stumps as RCB lost their second wicket for 93 in the ninth over.
There was no stopping Holder as he removed the dangerous Padikkal, bringing the Gujarat Titans back into the game. RCB slumped to 94 for 3. It was on Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya to steady the ship, and they did it with perfection with a 95-run stand.
The duo then played with caution initially, but then upped the ante. The duo ensured that they kept the pressure on the Gujarat Titans bowlers. They were particularly brutal on Kulwant Khejroliya as he conceded 28 runs off the 15th over. RCB was looking for a total exceeding 200 with five more overs to go.
Krunal walked back to the pavilion after making 43, even as Patidar neared his half-century. Tim David joined Patidar, who completed his fifty with a maximum. From there, it was the Patidar show, and his knock helped his team go past the 250-run mark. Patidar hammered nine boundaries and five fours as he played round the park.
It will surely be an uphill task for the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans to chase the score and directly enter the final.
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