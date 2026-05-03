ETV Bharat / sports

Clinical CSK Outclass MI By 8 Wickets To Boost Playoff Prospects

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Kartik Sharma celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Saturday ( PTI )

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings produced a thoroughly professional display to outclass Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in a critical Indian Premier League match and significantly boost their playoff prospects here on Saturday.

Afghanistan left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad led a disciplined bowling effort to help CSK restrict a lacklustre Mumbai Indians to 159 for seven. Noor returned excellent figures of 2/26 in four overs while Anshul Kamboj grabbed 3/32, even as Naman Dhir top-scored for MI with 57 off 37 balls in an insipid display by the visitors after winning the toss.

Captain Hardik Pandya took 23 balls to score 18, reflecting MI's struggles. Pandya's counterpart, Ruturaj Gaikwad, then led by example with an unbeaten 48-ball 67, and he was well supported by Kartik Sharma (54 not out off 40 balls) and Urvil Patel (24 off 12 balls). In the chase, CSK's man in form Sanju Samson was quick off the blocks with a couple of boundaries, but Jasprit Bumrah cut short his stay with a beautiful outswinger that took the outside edge, and Ryan Rickelton dived to his right to grab the ball.

Samson, who punched Bumrah through covers in the previous delivery, paid the price for his lack of foot movement. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed Trent Boult for a six over deep square-leg as 17 runs came off the third over.

Krish Bhagat leaked 18 runs with Urvil Patel hitting him for two sixes and a four before Ruturaj got a maximum against AM Ghazanfar. Ghazanfar, though, dismissed Patel as the batter played the ball on to his stumps.

Gaikwad and Sharma then took CSK home. Earlier, Mukesh Choudhary started the proceedings for CSK on an excellent note, conceding just one run in the opening over and then IPL debutant Ramakrishna made an immediate impact with a stunning catch to send back Will Jacks in the second over, bowled by Anshul Kamboz.