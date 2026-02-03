ETV Bharat / sports

The Great Indian Burst In ICC T20 World Cup Teams

- By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: The joke doing the rounds in the corridors of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament is that when India meet the USA in their group stage match on February 7, it will be a match between Adhaar Card holders and Green Card holders!

With as many as nine players of Indian origin in the USA squad, this sounds more like a factoid and less like a caption for a meme. Not just the USA, most newbie teams have a bevvy of desi players punctuating their ranks.

From Silicon Valley software engineers to Punjabi-born openers in the Netherlands, these players carry the "Indian cricket dream" in jerseys of every colour except blue.

Canada has 11

Leading the numbers with the highest concentration is Canada, with 11 players, many of whom are veterans of the North American cricket circuit. All the way down from their captain Dilpreet Bajwa, a Punjab-born all-rounder, to experienced opener Navneet Dhaliwal, middle order batter Ravindrapal Singh and wicket-keeper batters Kanwarpal Tathgur and Shreyas Movva, the top to bottom is Indian.

The 22-year-old Punjab-born Bajwa, a known power-hitter, he recently made headlines by smashing a 133.22 strike rate in T20Is and dominating local T10 tournaments with 50s off just 18 balls.

Then there are left-arm spinner Ansh Patel, 19-year-old flashy youngster Yuraj Sharma, all-rounders Ajayveer Hundal, Harsh Thaker, Shivam Sharma and Jaskiran Singh, right-arm medium to fast bowler to complete the ranks.

USA has 9

The American nine are already names to remember, what with techie Saurabh Netravalkar blazing a trail in the 2024 edition, credited with throwing out Pakistan from the Group Stage.

The most famous "dual-career" athlete, Netravalkar, was a standout for the India U-19 team in 2010. After a brief domestic stint with Mumbai, he moved to the US for a Master’s degree and currently works as a Senior Software Engineer at Oracle.

He became a global sensation in 2024 after bowling a match-winning Super Over against Pakistan, proving that a high-stress corporate job is no match for the pressure of a World Cup.

Monank Patel, born in Anand, Gujarat, played for Gujarat’s U-19 team alongside stars like Axar Patel. Lacking a clear path to the senior Indian side, he moved to the USA in 2014. Now the captain of the United States Cricket Team, he led the historic 2024 campaign that saw the USA beat Pakistan.

New inclusions like Shubham Ranjane and Sanjay Krishnamurthy solidified this number. Both are pivotal additions, representing two pathways of the Indian diaspora: The seasoned professional seeking a second wind and the homegrown talent with deep roots.

Ranjane is a classic example of a high-level Indian domestic cricketer finding a new lease on life in America. He was a stalwart for Mumbai and later for Goa. He rose to prominence in the IPL, where he was part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2019. He also represented India Blue in the Duleep Trophy. After moving to the US, he dominated the Minor League Cricket (MiLC) for the Seattle Thunderbirds. After completing his three-year residency requirement, he broke into the national side in late 2025.

An aggressive middle-order batter and a handy right-arm medium pacer. He provides the "finisher" role that the USA struggled with in the past. As an aside, he is the grandson of Vasant Ranjane, who played seven Tests for India in the 1950s and 60s, making him a third-generation international cricketer across two different countries.

Sanjay Krishnamurthi, meanwhile, is an academic prodigy representing the younger, "next-gen" Indian American cricketer who balances elite sports with high-level academics. Born in the US to parents from Bangalore, he spent several years of his childhood training in Karnataka's competitive cricket circuits before returning to California. He gained national attention in 2024–25 by scoring a massive century against a touring Netherlands side. He is currently a student at UC Berkeley, often seen studying for exams in the locker room between matches.

An elegant top-order batter and an accurate left-arm orthodox spinner. He is seen as the tactical "brain" of the younger cohort in the squad.

During the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC) season, playing for the San Francisco Unicorns, he famously smashed international stars like Haris Rauf and Pat Cummins, proving he belonged at the world stage while still a college junior.

Their inclusion in the final 15-man squad, pushed the USA’s Indian-origin count to 9. They replaced older, non-Indian-origin players in the roster, marking a clear shift toward a squad that more closely mirrors the demographic of the professional US cricket infrastructure.

Harmeet Singh, former India U-19 and Mumbai spinner, Milind Kumar, former Delhi and RCB middle-order batter, Shubham Ranjane, former Mumbai all-rounder making his debut, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, all-rounder, Saiteja Mukkamala, young top-order batter, Jessy Singh, right-arm medium-fast bowler and Nosthush Kenjige, the Left-arm spinner, are the other Indian links in the team.