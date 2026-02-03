The Great Indian Burst In ICC T20 World Cup Teams
More than 40 players of Indian origin will be taking guard in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from teams across continents.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: The joke doing the rounds in the corridors of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament is that when India meet the USA in their group stage match on February 7, it will be a match between Adhaar Card holders and Green Card holders!
With as many as nine players of Indian origin in the USA squad, this sounds more like a factoid and less like a caption for a meme. Not just the USA, most newbie teams have a bevvy of desi players punctuating their ranks.
From Silicon Valley software engineers to Punjabi-born openers in the Netherlands, these players carry the "Indian cricket dream" in jerseys of every colour except blue.
Canada has 11
Leading the numbers with the highest concentration is Canada, with 11 players, many of whom are veterans of the North American cricket circuit. All the way down from their captain Dilpreet Bajwa, a Punjab-born all-rounder, to experienced opener Navneet Dhaliwal, middle order batter Ravindrapal Singh and wicket-keeper batters Kanwarpal Tathgur and Shreyas Movva, the top to bottom is Indian.
The 22-year-old Punjab-born Bajwa, a known power-hitter, he recently made headlines by smashing a 133.22 strike rate in T20Is and dominating local T10 tournaments with 50s off just 18 balls.
Then there are left-arm spinner Ansh Patel, 19-year-old flashy youngster Yuraj Sharma, all-rounders Ajayveer Hundal, Harsh Thaker, Shivam Sharma and Jaskiran Singh, right-arm medium to fast bowler to complete the ranks.
USA has 9
The American nine are already names to remember, what with techie Saurabh Netravalkar blazing a trail in the 2024 edition, credited with throwing out Pakistan from the Group Stage.
The most famous "dual-career" athlete, Netravalkar, was a standout for the India U-19 team in 2010. After a brief domestic stint with Mumbai, he moved to the US for a Master’s degree and currently works as a Senior Software Engineer at Oracle.
He became a global sensation in 2024 after bowling a match-winning Super Over against Pakistan, proving that a high-stress corporate job is no match for the pressure of a World Cup.
Monank Patel, born in Anand, Gujarat, played for Gujarat’s U-19 team alongside stars like Axar Patel. Lacking a clear path to the senior Indian side, he moved to the USA in 2014. Now the captain of the United States Cricket Team, he led the historic 2024 campaign that saw the USA beat Pakistan.
New inclusions like Shubham Ranjane and Sanjay Krishnamurthy solidified this number. Both are pivotal additions, representing two pathways of the Indian diaspora: The seasoned professional seeking a second wind and the homegrown talent with deep roots.
Ranjane is a classic example of a high-level Indian domestic cricketer finding a new lease on life in America. He was a stalwart for Mumbai and later for Goa. He rose to prominence in the IPL, where he was part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2019. He also represented India Blue in the Duleep Trophy. After moving to the US, he dominated the Minor League Cricket (MiLC) for the Seattle Thunderbirds. After completing his three-year residency requirement, he broke into the national side in late 2025.
An aggressive middle-order batter and a handy right-arm medium pacer. He provides the "finisher" role that the USA struggled with in the past. As an aside, he is the grandson of Vasant Ranjane, who played seven Tests for India in the 1950s and 60s, making him a third-generation international cricketer across two different countries.
Sanjay Krishnamurthi, meanwhile, is an academic prodigy representing the younger, "next-gen" Indian American cricketer who balances elite sports with high-level academics. Born in the US to parents from Bangalore, he spent several years of his childhood training in Karnataka's competitive cricket circuits before returning to California. He gained national attention in 2024–25 by scoring a massive century against a touring Netherlands side. He is currently a student at UC Berkeley, often seen studying for exams in the locker room between matches.
An elegant top-order batter and an accurate left-arm orthodox spinner. He is seen as the tactical "brain" of the younger cohort in the squad.
During the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC) season, playing for the San Francisco Unicorns, he famously smashed international stars like Haris Rauf and Pat Cummins, proving he belonged at the world stage while still a college junior.
Their inclusion in the final 15-man squad, pushed the USA’s Indian-origin count to 9. They replaced older, non-Indian-origin players in the roster, marking a clear shift toward a squad that more closely mirrors the demographic of the professional US cricket infrastructure.
Harmeet Singh, former India U-19 and Mumbai spinner, Milind Kumar, former Delhi and RCB middle-order batter, Shubham Ranjane, former Mumbai all-rounder making his debut, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, all-rounder, Saiteja Mukkamala, young top-order batter, Jessy Singh, right-arm medium-fast bowler and Nosthush Kenjige, the Left-arm spinner, are the other Indian links in the team.
UAE Have 7
The UAE squad includes several players who honed their technical skills in Indian domestic age-group cricket.
Some of the notables are Alishan Sharafu, middle-order mainstay, Aryansh Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter, Simranjeet Singh, Ludhiana-born left-arm spinner, Mayank Kumar from Rohtak, opening batter, Dhruv Parashar, Pune-born all-rounder, Harshit Kaushik, all-rounder, and Mayank Chowdary, batter/keeper.
Oman Has 7
Oman's leadership and core heavily comprise players of Indian heritage. Skipper Jatinder Singh is their leading run-scorer. They also sport Vinayak Shukla (v-c) as their wicket-keeper batter and off-spinner Jay Odidra, name a few.
Born in Ludhiana, he moved to Oman in 2003 because of his father’s job in the Royal Oman Police. He initially played for the Muscat Cricket Club while working a corporate job. An aggressive opening batter famous for his Suryakumar Yadav-style 360-degree shots and his trademark "thigh-five" celebration, he became a viral sensation during the 2021 T20 World Cup for his innovative scoops and ramps. He is the first Oman player to cross 1,500 T20I runs.
In January 2026, he was named Captain, taking over from Zeeshan Maqsood to lead the side in Sri Lanka. Vice-Captain Vinayak Shukla is no less than the tactical anchor of the middle order and the primary man behind the stumps. Hailing from Varanasi, Vinayak moved to the Middle East to pursue professional opportunities after playing age-group cricket in India. A classical wicketkeeper-batter known for his composure under pressure. He is often the "finisher" who steers Oman through tricky run chases.
He earned the vice-captaincy in late 2025 after a stellar domestic season in the Oman D10 League where he maintained a strike rate of over 170. He is known as the "cool head" in the dressing room. He will bat at No. 4 or 5 and handle the keeping duties.
Then there is Jay Odedra, the spin specialist who provides the essential "local knowledge" of subcontinental conditions through his Indian roots. Originally from Porbandar, Jay has deep ties with the Saurashtra cricket culture, famous for producing high-quality spinners.
An accurate off-spinner, he specialises in bowling during the Powerplay. He doesn't rely on massive turn but rather on subtle changes in pace and length.
He is often called the "economist" by his teammates because he rarely concedes more than 6 runs per over, even against top-tier nations. He played a massive role in the 2026 Qualifiers, taking crucial wickets against the UAE.
At this World Cup, he is expected to be the primary spin partner to Aaqib Ilyas on the spin-friendly tracks of Pallekele.
Other Notables
We all know about New Zealand’s all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and leg spinner Ish Sodhi. Rachin, originally from Bangalore, has been christened after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar (Ra+Chin) by his father.
Born in Ludhiana, Inderbir (Ish) Singh Sodhi moved to Auckland at age four. He grew up wanting to be a fast bowler but switched to leg-spin after a growth spurt made him too "lanky" for pace. He is a noted rapper in the dressing room (releasing songs under the name 'Sodhi'). On the field, he is a T20 giant, being one of the few bowlers to have taken 150+ T20I wickets.
Left-arm spinner from South Africa, Keshav Maharaj, is a familiar face and is known as a finisher and partnership-breaker. A devout Hindu, Keshav famously sports an Om sticker on his bat. He is the first specialist spinner to captain South Africa in decades and is currently the World’s No. 1-ranked ODI bowler entering the T20 cycle.
Netherlands, on the other hand, has off-spinner Aryan Dutt and opener Vikramjit Singh empowering its ranks, while Italy who is striding into cricket dotes of pacer Jaspreet Singh.
Born in Cheema Khurd, Punjab, Vikramjit’s grandfather fled to the Netherlands as a refugee in the 80s. Vikramjit initially worked in the family’s transport business while training at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. A burly, left-handed opener who models his game on Quinton de Kock. He made his debut at just 16 and is known for his fearlessness against high-pace bowling.
Dutt’s parents moved from Hoshiarpur to the Netherlands in the late 80s. Despite being only 22, he has become a "giant killer," famously dismissing Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in recent years. He is a rare off-spinner who prefers bowling with the new ball in the Powerplay.
As for Jaspreet, he moved to Italy as a teenager. He is a product of the growing cricket scene among the Punjabi diaspora in the Italian dairy farming regions of Brescia and Bergamo. A genuine "hit-the-deck" pacer who regularly clocks 140+ kph, he was the hero of Italy’s qualification campaign, taking a fifer against Germany to secure his team’s spot.