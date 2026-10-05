ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: IOA Names Kumkum, Sujeet As First Recipients Of Jaspal Rana, Raja Randhir Singh Awards

Hyderabad: Kumkum Mohod and Sujeet Kalkal have been rewarded for their standout performances at the recently concluded Asian Games 2026 held in Japan. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have named them the inaugural recipients of the award for best female and male athletes at the continental event.

The 17-year-old Mohod was rewarded with the Jaspal Rana Award after a memorable campaign at the Asian Games, while Sujeet has been named as the inaugural recipient of the Raja Randhir Singh Award after winning wrestling gold.

Mohod signs off with three medals

Kumkum Mohod has been awarded for her superb campaign, which included two gold medals and a silver. She won gold in the women's recurve team and individual events. Her biggest act was to end South Korea’s dominance in archery. Teaming up with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti, she put an end to South Korea's run of seven consecutive Asian Games team titles.

She then went on to win the individual gold, marking the first time South Korea missed out on gold in this discipline at the Asian Games. With the victory, she also secured a berth in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

IOA president PT Usha said that Mohod’s temperament under pressure was praiseworthy.

"It is fitting that Kumkum is the first recipient of the Jaspal Rana Award, as Jaspal too burst onto the scene as a prodigy at the 1994 Asian Games," Usha said.