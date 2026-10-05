Asian Games 2026: IOA Names Kumkum, Sujeet As First Recipients Of Jaspal Rana, Raja Randhir Singh Awards
17-year-old Kumkum Mohod and Sujeet Kalkal have earned a special recognition from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
Published : October 5, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
Hyderabad: Kumkum Mohod and Sujeet Kalkal have been rewarded for their standout performances at the recently concluded Asian Games 2026 held in Japan. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have named them the inaugural recipients of the award for best female and male athletes at the continental event.
The 17-year-old Mohod was rewarded with the Jaspal Rana Award after a memorable campaign at the Asian Games, while Sujeet has been named as the inaugural recipient of the Raja Randhir Singh Award after winning wrestling gold.
Mohod signs off with three medals
Kumkum Mohod has been awarded for her superb campaign, which included two gold medals and a silver. She won gold in the women's recurve team and individual events. Her biggest act was to end South Korea’s dominance in archery. Teaming up with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti, she put an end to South Korea's run of seven consecutive Asian Games team titles.
🏹 HISTORY FOR KUMKUM MOHOD & SUJEET KALKAL! 🇮🇳🔥 Kumkum Mohod & Sujeet Kalkal become the first-ever winners of the Jaspal Rana Award and Raja Randhir Singh Award for their outstanding Asian Games performances! 🏆🇮🇳 A proud moment for Indian sport! 👏 #AsianGames2026 #TeamIndia #Archery #Wrestling #IndiaSportsHub— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) October 5, 2026
She then went on to win the individual gold, marking the first time South Korea missed out on gold in this discipline at the Asian Games. With the victory, she also secured a berth in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
IOA president PT Usha said that Mohod’s temperament under pressure was praiseworthy.
"It is fitting that Kumkum is the first recipient of the Jaspal Rana Award, as Jaspal too burst onto the scene as a prodigy at the 1994 Asian Games," Usha said.
"Her composure under pressure and her ability to find her best form when her back was to the wall augur extremely well for Indian archery."
Sujeet Kalkal clinches wrestling gold
Kalkal’s award came after his outstanding performance at the Asian Games. The Indian wrestler first defeated reigning Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka of Japan in the semi-final and then recovered from a 2-9 deficit against Abdulmazhid Kudiyev in the gold medal bout to finish at the top in the 65kg category.
Archer Kumkum Mohod selected as recipient of Jaspal Rana Female Sportsperson of Asian Games by @WeAreTeamIndia . Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal to receive Raja Randhiir Singh Male Sportsperson of the Asian Games.— Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) October 4, 2026
PT Usha praised Sujeet’s never-die attitude he showed during the gold medal match.
"Wrestling is India's sport, and Sujeet's performance will be spoken of for years to come. The gold medal will be celebrated, but his never-say-die attitude and refusal to accept silver have earned him a special place in the hearts of all Indians," she said.
What are the Jaspal Rana Award and Raja Randhir Singh Award?
The IOA established the Jaspal Rana Award and Raja Randhir Singh Award to honour the best-performing male and female athletes at the Asian Games. Both the legends of Indian sports passed away this year, and the awards have been announced in their name.
Jaspal Rana Award: It is presented to the best female athlete at the Asian Games, and Kumkum Mohod became its first recipient. The legendary shooter won a total of eight medals across four Asian Games, including four gold medals.
Raja Randhir Singh Award: It is presented to the best male athlete at the Asian Games and Sujeet Kalkal was named its first recipient. Raja Randhir Singh was a renowned Indian shooter and he had won four medals at the Asian Games, including one gold. Also, he worked as a sports administrator.