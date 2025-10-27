ETV Bharat / sports

Shreyas Iyer Admitted To ICU In Sydney Hospital Due To Internal Bleeding From Rib Injury

India's Shreyas Iyer catches out Australia's Alex Carey during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to a hospital in Sydney and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering internal bleeding resulting from a rib cage injury sustained during the third match against Australia.

Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to have hurt his left rib cage in the process and was rushed to the hospital soon after returning to the dressing room on Saturday. "Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately.

"He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity. The BCCI medical team acted swiftly after Iyer's vital parameters fluctuated upon his return to the dressing room.