ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Men's Lawn Bowls Pair Clinches Fourth Successive Win In Group Stage

India's Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar during the Men's Pairs Sectional Play (Round 4) lawn bowls event against Ian Barnes and Oliver Thompson of the Falkland Islands at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 31, 2026 ( IANS )

Glasgow: India's Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar extended their unbeaten run in the men's pairs lawn bowls competition, defeating the Falkland Islands to register their fourth consecutive victory in the Section B Round 4 match at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Playing as lead and skip respectively, the Indian duo once again displayed superb coordination, tactical awareness and precise drawing to outclass Ian Barnes and Oliver Thompson 6-3, 10-0.

Navneet and Dinesh were in control from the outset in the opening set, consistently finding the jack with accurate deliveries and building a steady advantage. The Falkland Islands pair tried to stay in contention, but the Indians maintained their composure to close out the set 6-3.