Indian Men's Lawn Bowls Pair Clinches Fourth Successive Win In Group Stage
Indian duo Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar defeated the Falkland Islands to register their fourth consecutive victory in the Section B Round 4 match
By PTI
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:11 AM IST
Glasgow: India's Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar extended their unbeaten run in the men's pairs lawn bowls competition, defeating the Falkland Islands to register their fourth consecutive victory in the Section B Round 4 match at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.
Playing as lead and skip respectively, the Indian duo once again displayed superb coordination, tactical awareness and precise drawing to outclass Ian Barnes and Oliver Thompson 6-3, 10-0.
Navneet and Dinesh were in control from the outset in the opening set, consistently finding the jack with accurate deliveries and building a steady advantage. The Falkland Islands pair tried to stay in contention, but the Indians maintained their composure to close out the set 6-3.
The second set turned into a one-sided affair. India raced to a 4-0 lead after the opening end and never allowed their opponents back into the contest. With relentless accuracy and excellent teamwork, Navneet and Dinesh dominated every end to complete a commanding 10-0 whitewash and seal the match in straight sets.
The victory strengthened India's position in Section B, where they remain second behind England, who have also won all their matches but enjoy a superior points difference.
The two unbeaten teams will face each other in the final round-robin fixture, with the winner likely to finish at the top of the group. The men's pairs event is being contested across four sections (A, B, C and D), with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals. In women's singles Section C, Round 4, India's Nayanmoni Saikia defeated Mildred Mkandawire of Zambia 2-0 (17-2, 11-2).
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