ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Hockey World Cup: India Finish At Eighth Position After Shootout Heartbreak Against Belgium

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s team's disappointing campaign at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 signed off with a defeat against Belgium. After pulling off a 3-3 draw in regulation time, Belgium emerged triumphant in the penalty shootout. Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch produced two crucial stops for the team to help them win on penalties 4-3.

Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh missed their chances in the shootout, while goalkeeper Mohith could manage to save only one.

India play a 3-3 draw in regulation time

The match saw two Indian achieved milestones as defender Amit Rohidas earned his 250th international cap while midfielder Rajinder Singh earned his 50th cap.

Abhishek Nain scored the first goal of the match in the sixth minute as he unleashed a powerful push on the ball provided by Manpreet Singh. The opposition goalkeeper padded the push into the goal.