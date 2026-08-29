FIH Hockey World Cup: India Finish At Eighth Position After Shootout Heartbreak Against Belgium
The Indian men’s team suffered a heartbreaking 3-4 shootout loss against Belgium in a classification match.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian men’s team's disappointing campaign at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 signed off with a defeat against Belgium. After pulling off a 3-3 draw in regulation time, Belgium emerged triumphant in the penalty shootout. Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch produced two crucial stops for the team to help them win on penalties 4-3.
Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh missed their chances in the shootout, while goalkeeper Mohith could manage to save only one.
The Indian Men’s Team took on Belgium in their final game of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, drawing 3–3 before narrowly going down 3–4 in the shootout in the 7th/8th place clash. 🏑— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 28, 2026
Here are the moments from a hard-fought final game of the campaign. 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/1qG7JmMOBV
India play a 3-3 draw in regulation time
The match saw two Indian achieved milestones as defender Amit Rohidas earned his 250th international cap while midfielder Rajinder Singh earned his 50th cap.
Abhishek Nain scored the first goal of the match in the sixth minute as he unleashed a powerful push on the ball provided by Manpreet Singh. The opposition goalkeeper padded the push into the goal.
We gave it everything till the final hooter.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 28, 2026
The Indian Men’s Team drew 3–3 against Belgium in the 7th/8th place clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, with Harmanpreet Singh finding the equaliser in the final minute. 🏑
The game went to a shootout,… pic.twitter.com/T3h2F2WQTL
Roman Duvekot levelled the scores for Belgium in the 22nd minute as he wrong-footed Hardik Singh and Sanjay before beating the Indian goalkeeper. A minute later, Hugo Labouchere put Belgium into the lead as he converted a penalty corner.
Harmanpreet Singh unleashed a drag-flick to level the scores for India in the 31st minute. However, Arthur De Sloover put Belgium in the lead once again in the 47th minute, putting the ball into the back of the net. There was still a twist in the tale as Harmanpreet scored with 26 seconds remaining, converting a penalty corner.
India’s disappointing journey
The Indian team entered the tournament with an aim of winning a World Cup medal after a span of 51 years. They beat Wales 3-1 and Pakistan 5-3, but suffered a defeat to England 2-4.
India failed to score a single point in the second round. They suffered a 1-3 loss against the Netherlands and were beaten 3-5 by Argentina. They also lost in the classification match against Belgium.
The team will now aim to shrug off their disappointment and come up with an improved performance in the Asian Games 2026, where the hockey competition will commence from September 18.