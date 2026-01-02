From T20 World Cup To Asian Games: Indian Men’s Cricket Team Full Schedule In 2026
2026 is going to be a packed year for the Indian cricket as they will play many bilateral series along with the T20 World Cup.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team will have to go through a jam-packed 2026 as they will play tournaments throughout the year. The team’s first big campaign will be in the T20 World Cup 2026, which is to be played from February 7. The team will also play a crucial series against New Zealand and England.
The following list includes the matches India will play throughout the years 2026
New Zealand series
India will host the Blackcaps for five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will start from January 11 and will conclude on January 31.
Ready to defend the title on home soil 🇮🇳 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2025
Here are #TeamIndia's group stage fixtures for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026! 🗓️#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MdL6Qa9mlg
T20 World Cup 2026
India will host the T20 World Cup after a gap of 10 years. The T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7, and the final of the competition will be played on March 8. India will be aiming to defend their title under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.
5⃣ T20Is. 3⃣ ODIs— BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2025
📍 England
Fixtures for #TeamIndia's limited over tour of England 2026 announced 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Bp8gDYudXW
ODI series against Afghanistan and the white-ball England series
Afghanistan will tour India for one Test and three ODIs. However, the schedule for the same hasn’t been released yet.
India will step on the English soil for a series including five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will start on July 1, and the last match will be played on July 19.
Predict Virat Kohli Centuries in 2026 🤔— D.S. Bhati (@DSCricinfo789) December 21, 2025
Now : 84 Century 💯
Total 18 ODI in 2026
January 2026: vs New Zealand (Home) – 3 ODIs
June 2026: vs Afghanistan (Home) – 3 ODIs
July 2026: vs England (Away) – 3 ODIs
September 2026: vs West Indies (Home) – 3 ODIs
November 2026: vs New… pic.twitter.com/EPmcO5LzX3
Playing Sri Lanka and another series against Afghanistan
After the series against England, India will tour Sri Lanka for two Test matches, but the dates for the fixtures have not been revealed yet. Afterwards, India will play against Afghanistan for the second time in the year.
Asian Games and home series against the West Indies
India will also take part in the Asian Games starting from September 9, but India usually sends their second-string side in the tournament. Last edition, the team was captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad.
🇮🇳 India ODI Matches – 2026 :— Being Fearless (@being_fearless8) December 23, 2025
🇳🇿 New Zealand — 6 ODIs
🇦🇫 Afghanistan — 3 ODIs
🏴 England — 3 ODIs
🇧🇩 Bangladesh — 3 ODIs (Sept 2026)
🇯🇲 West Indies — 3 ODIs
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka — 3 ODIs
Total ODIs in 2026: 21
Can kohli make 90 plus century in 2026??? pic.twitter.com/8Lj9kNkwrR
India’s tour to New Zealand and signing off with the Sri Lanka series
India will tour New Zealand for two Test matches and three ODIs. The series will be played around November.
Finally, the team will play their final series of the year against Sri Lanka in which three ODIs and three T20Is.