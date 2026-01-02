ETV Bharat / sports

From T20 World Cup To Asian Games: Indian Men’s Cricket Team Full Schedule In 2026

Hyderabad: The Indian team will have to go through a jam-packed 2026 as they will play tournaments throughout the year. The team’s first big campaign will be in the T20 World Cup 2026, which is to be played from February 7. The team will also play a crucial series against New Zealand and England. The following list includes the matches India will play throughout the years 2026 New Zealand series India will host the Blackcaps for five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will start from January 11 and will conclude on January 31. T20 World Cup 2026 India will host the T20 World Cup after a gap of 10 years. The T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7, and the final of the competition will be played on March 8. India will be aiming to defend their title under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.