ETV Bharat / sports

From T20 World Cup To Asian Games: Indian Men’s Cricket Team Full Schedule In 2026

2026 is going to be a packed year for the Indian cricket as they will play many bilateral series along with the T20 World Cup.

India T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule
File Photo: Indian Cricket Team (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 2, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The Indian team will have to go through a jam-packed 2026 as they will play tournaments throughout the year. The team’s first big campaign will be in the T20 World Cup 2026, which is to be played from February 7. The team will also play a crucial series against New Zealand and England.

The following list includes the matches India will play throughout the years 2026

New Zealand series

India will host the Blackcaps for five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will start from January 11 and will conclude on January 31.

T20 World Cup 2026

India will host the T20 World Cup after a gap of 10 years. The T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7, and the final of the competition will be played on March 8. India will be aiming to defend their title under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

ODI series against Afghanistan and the white-ball England series

Afghanistan will tour India for one Test and three ODIs. However, the schedule for the same hasn’t been released yet.

India will step on the English soil for a series including five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will start on July 1, and the last match will be played on July 19.

Playing Sri Lanka and another series against Afghanistan

After the series against England, India will tour Sri Lanka for two Test matches, but the dates for the fixtures have not been revealed yet. Afterwards, India will play against Afghanistan for the second time in the year.

Asian Games and home series against the West Indies

India will also take part in the Asian Games starting from September 9, but India usually sends their second-string side in the tournament. Last edition, the team was captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

India’s tour to New Zealand and signing off with the Sri Lanka series

India will tour New Zealand for two Test matches and three ODIs. The series will be played around November.

Finally, the team will play their final series of the year against Sri Lanka in which three ODIs and three T20Is.

TAGGED:

INDIA CRICKET TEAM SCHEDULE
T20 WC 2026
INDIA CRICKET SCHEDULE
T20 WORLD CUP 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.