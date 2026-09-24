ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Hockey's Star Medio Vivek Sagar Prasad Joins Elite 200 Club Of International Caps

Vivek (centre) has been part of India’s historic back-to-back Olympic bronze-medal campaigns at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. ( Special arrangement (@TheHockeyIndia) )

Thiruvananthapuram: Hockey India congratulated star midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad after he completed 200 senior international appearances for India during the men’s Asian Games 2026 Pool A match against South Korea in Kakamigahara, Japan on Thursday.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who made his senior international debut in 2018 and the second youngest to do so after Sandeep Singh, has established himself as a key member of the Indian team with his composure, versatility and ability to influence matches.

Hockey India marked the milestone by presenting Vivek, who hails from Shivnagar Chandon village, Itarsi in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, with a commemorative jersey through chief coach South African Craig Fulton.

Hockey India presented Vivek with a commemorative jersey through chief coach Craig Fulton. (Special arrangement (@TheHockeyIndia)

Vivek has been part of India’s historic back-to-back Olympic bronze-medal campaigns at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. He also won Asian Games gold at Hangzhou 2022 and was part of India’s bronze-winning side at Jakarta 2018. His honours include Commonwealth Games silver in 2022, Champions Trophy silver in 2018, Asian Champions Trophy golds in 2023 and 2024 and India’s 2025 Asia Cup triumph. He received the Arjuna Award in 2021 and was named the FIH Rising Star of the Year in 2019, followed by the FIH Young Player of the Year for 2020-21.

“Completing 200 senior international appearances is a remarkable milestone and a testament to Vivek’s consistency, commitment and passion for Indian hockey,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said. Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh described the achievement as a proud moment for Indian hockey, praising Vivek’s discipline and contribution to several memorable campaigns.