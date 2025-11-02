Indian Heaven Premier League Suspended Midway As Organisers Flee Kashmir; Players, Umpires Unpaid
The league, which featured international players like Chris Gayle and Thisara Perera had been drawing huge crowds since its inauguration last month.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST
Srinagar: On a day when 1500 athletes from across the country and the world ran in the Kashmir Marathon 2025, a major controversy hit the Indian Heaven Premier League(IHPL) being played in Srinagar and featuring international cricketers as it was suspended mid-way on Sunday after players and umpires accused the organizers of unpaid dues.
ETV Bharat has learnt that the organisers of the cricket league have fled from the Valley, and the hotel where the players were accommodated has also not been paid, compelling the hotel management to lock the rooms and leave players without food and accommodation. Even the advertising and hoardings partners have not been paid.
The league was being played in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, a ground meant for football and government events and has been drawing huge crowds cheering for their favorite players ever since it kicked off on October 25. Eight teams participated in the league, which featured former West Indies star Chris Gayle and former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar.
The league had released a list of 32 former international players but only Gayle and Kumar arrived in the Valley. Rest of the players included former Ranji players and local talent.
The league gained attention after Gayle played with local and former Indian cricketers. The league was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma on October 25, who called it “a proud day for Jammu and Kashmir's sporting community”. The final of the league was scheduled on November 8.
The players were lodged in more than 100 rooms in a Radisson Collection in posh area in Rajbagh in Srinagar, on the banks of the river Jhelum.
“The organizers had booked the hotel rooms up to November 9. But they did not pay the money and left with more than Rs 80 lakh unpaid and have reportedly fled. We locked the rooms this morning, but let the players leave,” a management official told ETV Bharat.
Mellissa Juniper, who was umpiring in the matches, told reporters that the organizers had fled yesterday late night and their phones remained switched off. “Bills have not been paid to the hotel, to the players and to the umpires and everyone else. League management is not seen anywhere, their phones are switched off,” she said.
“We have come into an agreement with the hotel management to allow the players to leave home with their families. Around 40 players are in the hotel; they have not been paid and it is not fair for them to stay away from their families”.
Adil Reshi, a former Ranji player from Jammu and Kashmir, told ETV Bharat that he had quit from this league three days before after they didn't pay him. “There was no official contract. The league was completely mismanaged. I was worried about the young cricketers and had informed them to leave the league,” he said.
The league organizers listed 32 former international players, among them Chris Gayle had played three matches and left some days before, while former Sri Lankan allrounder Thisara Perera had played one match and left Srinagar. Besides them, South African players Richard Levi, Shoaib Muhammad and Ayan Khan of Oman featured in the matches.
Former Ranji players from Jammu and Kashmir Parvez Rasool, Iqbal Abdullah, Faiz Fazal and Ishwar Pandey also featured in the league. A former Indian cricketer, who did not want to be named, told ETV Bharat that he was brought to Kashmir to play in the league and was not paid a single penny. “I didn't come here on my own.I was brought here to play in the league. Not a single penny has been paid so far,” he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has disassociated itself from the league, with its Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Nuzhat Gul saying that the organisers had hired the Bakshi Stadium on rent for the league and got permission from the Srinagar administration. “The organisers were from Delhi; they hired the stadium and paid the rent. They had invited the minister for sports and youth services for inauguration. It was a private league and had nothing to do with the sports council,” Gul said.
The ugly controversy around the cricket league comes on a day when Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah jointly flagged off the end edition of the Kashmir Marathon in which 1500 runners from across India and the world participated.
