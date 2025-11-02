ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Heaven Premier League Suspended Midway As Organisers Flee Kashmir; Players, Umpires Unpaid

Srinagar: On a day when 1500 athletes from across the country and the world ran in the Kashmir Marathon 2025, a major controversy hit the Indian Heaven Premier League(IHPL) being played in Srinagar and featuring international cricketers as it was suspended mid-way on Sunday after players and umpires accused the organizers of unpaid dues.

ETV Bharat has learnt that the organisers of the cricket league have fled from the Valley, and the hotel where the players were accommodated has also not been paid, compelling the hotel management to lock the rooms and leave players without food and accommodation. Even the advertising and hoardings partners have not been paid.

The league was being played in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, a ground meant for football and government events and has been drawing huge crowds cheering for their favorite players ever since it kicked off on October 25. Eight teams participated in the league, which featured former West Indies star Chris Gayle and former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar.

The league had released a list of 32 former international players but only Gayle and Kumar arrived in the Valley. Rest of the players included former Ranji players and local talent.

The league gained attention after Gayle played with local and former Indian cricketers. The league was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma on October 25, who called it “a proud day for Jammu and Kashmir's sporting community”. The final of the league was scheduled on November 8.

The players were lodged in more than 100 rooms in a Radisson Collection in posh area in Rajbagh in Srinagar, on the banks of the river Jhelum.

“The organizers had booked the hotel rooms up to November 9. But they did not pay the money and left with more than Rs 80 lakh unpaid and have reportedly fled. We locked the rooms this morning, but let the players leave,” a management official told ETV Bharat.