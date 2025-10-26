IHPL 2025 Kicks Off In Srinagar: Gulmarg Royals Beats Uri Panthers In Opening Game
Published : October 26, 2025 at 6:54 AM IST
Srinagar: The Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) 2025 opened with fanfare at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium on Saturday, bringing together international cricket icons and homegrown Kashmiri talent in what promises to be a two-week spectacle of sport and spirit.
Although the crowd at the opening game was modest, the enthusiasm inside the stadium was unmistakable as players from around the world took to Kashmir's historic stadium.
Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma inaugurated the event, calling it a proud day for Jammu and Kashmir's sporting community. "I congratulate and welcome you all,” Sharma said. "The players and organizers of the Indian Heaven Premier League have come to the land of Jammu and Kashmir carrying a message of love and friendship."
He added that Jammu and Kashmir has immense sporting potential waiting to be showcased on national and global platforms. "Our youth are passionate about cricket. Events like IHPL give them a chance to dream bigger and play alongside legends. On behalf of our leader, Omar Abdullah Sahib, I extend greetings to everyone here. Enjoy your time in this land of warmth and hospitality,” he said.
The opening encounter saw Gulmarg Royals register a comprehensive 37-run victory over Uri Panthers. After being put to bat first, the Royals posted 142 for 4, powered by Sarul’s unbeaten 55 off 44 balls, Thisara Perera's 39 from 33, and Afnan's quickfire 26 off 20. In reply, the Uri Panthers were bundled out for 105 in 16.4 overs. While Panthers' Sahil's gritty 45 off 37 went in vain, Nadeem Dar was the standout performer for the Royals, claiming five wickets for just seven runs and earning the Player of the Match award.
The IHPL 2025 has drawn some of the biggest names in world cricket. West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle will represent Pulwama Titans, Australian batsman Shaun Marsh joins Jammu Lions, and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan feature for Uri Panthers. Former Kiwi all-rounder Jesse Ryder will turn out for Kishtwar Giants, while J&K’s Parvez Rasool and Devon Smith will bolster Ladakh Heroes.
The star lineup also includes South Africa’s Imran Tahir and England’s Peter Trego for Patnitop Warriors, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella for Srinagar Sultans, and all-rounder Thisara Perera along with Zimbabwean Christopher Mpofu, for Gulmarg Royals.
The league will run from October 25 to November 8, hosting eight franchises from across the region. Sunday will feature a doubleheader with Jammu Lions facing Gulmarg Royals in the morning match, followed by Ladakh Heroes taking on Kishtwar Giants in the evening.
