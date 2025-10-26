ETV Bharat / sports

IHPL 2025 Kicks Off In Srinagar: Gulmarg Royals Beats Uri Panthers In Opening Game

Srinagar: The Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) 2025 opened with fanfare at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium on Saturday, bringing together international cricket icons and homegrown Kashmiri talent in what promises to be a two-week spectacle of sport and spirit.

Although the crowd at the opening game was modest, the enthusiasm inside the stadium was unmistakable as players from around the world took to Kashmir's historic stadium.

Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma inaugurated the event, calling it a proud day for Jammu and Kashmir's sporting community. "I congratulate and welcome you all,” Sharma said. "The players and organizers of the Indian Heaven Premier League have come to the land of Jammu and Kashmir carrying a message of love and friendship."

He added that Jammu and Kashmir has immense sporting potential waiting to be showcased on national and global platforms. "Our youth are passionate about cricket. Events like IHPL give them a chance to dream bigger and play alongside legends. On behalf of our leader, Omar Abdullah Sahib, I extend greetings to everyone here. Enjoy your time in this land of warmth and hospitality,” he said.

The opening encounter saw Gulmarg Royals register a comprehensive 37-run victory over Uri Panthers. After being put to bat first, the Royals posted 142 for 4, powered by Sarul’s unbeaten 55 off 44 balls, Thisara Perera's 39 from 33, and Afnan's quickfire 26 off 20. In reply, the Uri Panthers were bundled out for 105 in 16.4 overs. While Panthers' Sahil's gritty 45 off 37 went in vain, Nadeem Dar was the standout performer for the Royals, claiming five wickets for just seven runs and earning the Player of the Match award.