ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Heaven Premier League 2025: Gayle Storm Helps Pulwama Titans Beat Patnitop Warriors By 6 Wickets

Srinagar: The crowd at Bakshi Stadium may have been modest, but their cheers were anything but quiet as Chris Gayle rolled back the years on Monday evening. The 'Universe Boss' smashed his way to a match-winning fifty, helping Pulwama Titans defeat Patnitop Warriors by six wickets in Match 5 of the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) 2025.

After Titans skipper Ajit Chandila won the toss and chose to bowl first, Patnitop Warriors looked set for a big total. Their innings revolved entirely around Adil Wani, who played the knock of his life, an unbeaten 105 from 57 balls. His innings, packed with 10 boundaries and six huge sixes, was the first century of the tournament and drew loud applause from both sets of fans. With little support from the other end, Wani carried the innings almost single-handedly. Puneet Kumar's steady 28 and Yawar Bilal’s quick 19 helped the Warriors finish on 173 for 7 from their 20 overs.

The Titans’ bowlers, however, made sure the total didn’t go out of hand. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem turned the tide in their favor with a miserly spell of 3 for 18, while Kuldeep Hooda and Imtiaz Ahmed picked up two wickets each to keep the middle overs tight.

Chasing 174, the highest target of the season so far, Pulwama Titans began confidently. All eyes were on Gayle, and the West Indian veteran didn't disappoint. He looked calm, occasionally cheeky, and utterly brutal when the ball was in his slot. Gayle thumped 54 off 42 balls, with seven fours and a towering six that had the crowd on its feet.