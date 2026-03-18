ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Grandmaster Humpy Koneru Likely To Withdraw From Upcoming Women's Candidates Tournament Due To Safety Reasons

New Delhi: Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy is still undecided about competing at the prestigious Candidates Tournament in Cyprus this month, but reiterated her concerns regarding the safety situation in the host country amid the West Asia conflict.

The Candidates, which will decide the challengers to the world championship crowns currently held by D Gukesh (men) and Ju Wenjun (women), is scheduled to begin on March 28.

"I know that alone, I may not be able to change anything. But regardless of whether I play in the Candidates or not, I felt it was important to express what I genuinely feel," she posted on 'X' on Wednesday.

"I'm truly grateful to everyone who has shown their support. For those who cannot understand the sensitivity of this situation, I choose to leave it at that," she added.

Earlier this week, the two-time Women's World Rapid Champion and former women's world title challenger had said that she was hesitant to travel and was considering withdrawing from the tournament.