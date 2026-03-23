ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Grandmaster Humpy Withdraws From FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament Amid West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy on Sunday announced her decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, citing concerns over her personal safety despite assurances from the organisers in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The Candidates, which will decide the challengers for the world championship crowns currently held by D Gukesh (men) and Ju Wenjun (women), is scheduled to begin in Paphos, Cyprus, on March 28.

The former world champion said the decision, though difficult, was necessary given the prevailing circumstances. "After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament," Humpy said in a statement on 'X'.