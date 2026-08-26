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Confirmed! India To Play Against Panama In A Friendly Before Brazil Clash

India will take on Panama on September 26 in a friendly before their marquee clash against Brazil.

india panama football team friendly
Panama will play in a football freindly against India (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 26, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Ahead of the much-anticipated friendly against Brazil on October 3, India will take on another World Cup participant nation. The team will square off against Panama on September 26, and it will be the first occasion when two teams will meet in a football field. Also, Panama will only be the ninth CONCACAF opponent they will play against.

Panama are ranked 44th in the world, and playing against them will give the Indian football team valuable experience.

India now have a schedule which includes matches against two World Cup teams and also a strong nation in the form of New Zealand.

India will be up against Los Canaleros on September 26, then will take on Brazil on October 3 and sign off the packed schedule with two games against New Zealand on November 12 and 15.

AIFF deputy general M Satyanarayan also confirmed the development through a statement.

"Playing against Panama will be a tough battle ahead of the Brazil game. Panama are a top-50 team in the world, and it will be a good test for Khalid Jamil's boys. We are looking forward to our players getting the right exposure, and we normally don't get to play such World Cup teams. So it's a good FIFA window for us, where we are playing such tough teams," said AIFF deputy general M Satyanarayan.

The match against Panama was arranged after AIFF withdrew the Indian team from the FIFA ASEAN Cup as the schedule conflicted with the highly anticipated Brazil match. Notably, India were drawn in the group including Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. Also, the tournament might have offered more competitive matches than just one or two friendly games.

The ASEAN Cup is scheduled to start on September 24, and the final will be played on October 3. On the same day as the final, India are scheduled to take on Brazil, and if they had reached the final of the competition, the two dates would have clashed.

TAGGED:

BRAZIL VS INDIA FOOTBALL MATCH
BRAZIL VS INDIA SCHEDULE
INDIA VS PANAMA FOOTBALL
INDIA FRIENDLY FOOTBALL MATCHES
INDIA PANAMA FRIENDLY FOOTBALL

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