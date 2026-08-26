ETV Bharat / sports

Confirmed! India To Play Against Panama In A Friendly Before Brazil Clash

Hyderabad: Ahead of the much-anticipated friendly against Brazil on October 3, India will take on another World Cup participant nation. The team will square off against Panama on September 26, and it will be the first occasion when two teams will meet in a football field. Also, Panama will only be the ninth CONCACAF opponent they will play against.

Panama are ranked 44th in the world, and playing against them will give the Indian football team valuable experience.

India now have a schedule which includes matches against two World Cup teams and also a strong nation in the form of New Zealand.

India will be up against Los Canaleros on September 26, then will take on Brazil on October 3 and sign off the packed schedule with two games against New Zealand on November 12 and 15.