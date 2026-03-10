ETV Bharat / sports

'Ask A Better Question': Ishan Kishan Reacts To Kirti Azad's Dig At Indian Cricket Team

Ishan Kishan came up with an angry response to a question related to Kirti Azad's comment.

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan arrives in Patna after winning the T20 World Cup
File Photo: Ishan Kishan (Screen Grab from video)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : March 10, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST

Patna, Bihar: Ishan Kishan arrived in Bihar after India's T20 World Cup triumph. The left-handed batter amassed 317 runs from nine matches with an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29. He was questioned by the reporters on his arrival at the airport. During his interaction with the media, Kishan was asked about the recent social media post from former Indian cricketer and current MP Kriti Azad about India visiting the temple after winning the T20 World Cup recently.

Responding to the query, Kishan said that he has no answer to such a rubbish question.

"There is no answer to this question. We do not answer Kirti Azad's question. Ask a good question. We play cricket for the country. We have won the World Cup. You are asking a useless question," Kishan said.

Kishan played a key role for India in the final of the T20 World Cup, scoring 54 runs from 25 deliveries during an explosive knock. Also, his fielding efforts were the memorable moments in the match. He caught three brilliant catches in the deep.

Ishan Kishan interaction with media (ETV Bharat)

"I feel great. The Indian team won, and it's a great thing for the country. We hope to continue playing cricket and winning like this." Kishan said while speaking to the media.

Kirti Azad takes a dig at the Indian team

Azad raised questions after the Indian team, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Jay Shah, visited a Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad with the trophy after India defeated New Zealand. He wrote a social media post mentioning 'Shame on Team India'. He also added in his social media post that sport represents the entire nation rather than any particular religion.

Kishan in the T20 World Cup 2026

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter provided aggressive starts for the Indian team and was impressive during high-pressure contests in the tournament. In nine matches, he has racked up 317 runs with an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29, registering three half-centuries in the competition. He produced a standout performance against Pakistan, scoring a brilliant 77 and played a key role in a 61-run victory at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

He also delivered in the final against New Zealand. He smashed a rapid 54 runs from just 25 deliveries. His explosive knock helped the team post 255/5.

