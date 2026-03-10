ETV Bharat / sports

'Ask A Better Question': Ishan Kishan Reacts To Kirti Azad's Dig At Indian Cricket Team

Patna, Bihar: Ishan Kishan arrived in Bihar after India's T20 World Cup triumph. The left-handed batter amassed 317 runs from nine matches with an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29. He was questioned by the reporters on his arrival at the airport. During his interaction with the media, Kishan was asked about the recent social media post from former Indian cricketer and current MP Kriti Azad about India visiting the temple after winning the T20 World Cup recently.

Responding to the query, Kishan said that he has no answer to such a rubbish question.

"There is no answer to this question. We do not answer Kirti Azad's question. Ask a good question. We play cricket for the country. We have won the World Cup. You are asking a useless question," Kishan said.

Kishan played a key role for India in the final of the T20 World Cup, scoring 54 runs from 25 deliveries during an explosive knock. Also, his fielding efforts were the memorable moments in the match. He caught three brilliant catches in the deep.