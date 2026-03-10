'Ask A Better Question': Ishan Kishan Reacts To Kirti Azad's Dig At Indian Cricket Team
Ishan Kishan came up with an angry response to a question related to Kirti Azad's comment.
Patna, Bihar: Ishan Kishan arrived in Bihar after India's T20 World Cup triumph. The left-handed batter amassed 317 runs from nine matches with an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29. He was questioned by the reporters on his arrival at the airport. During his interaction with the media, Kishan was asked about the recent social media post from former Indian cricketer and current MP Kriti Azad about India visiting the temple after winning the T20 World Cup recently.
Responding to the query, Kishan said that he has no answer to such a rubbish question.
"There is no answer to this question. We do not answer Kirti Azad's question. Ask a good question. We play cricket for the country. We have won the World Cup. You are asking a useless question," Kishan said.
Kishan played a key role for India in the final of the T20 World Cup, scoring 54 runs from 25 deliveries during an explosive knock. Also, his fielding efforts were the memorable moments in the match. He caught three brilliant catches in the deep.
"I feel great. The Indian team won, and it's a great thing for the country. We hope to continue playing cricket and winning like this." Kishan said while speaking to the media.
Kirti Azad takes a dig at the Indian team
Azad raised questions after the Indian team, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Jay Shah, visited a Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad with the trophy after India defeated New Zealand. He wrote a social media post mentioning 'Shame on Team India'. He also added in his social media post that sport represents the entire nation rather than any particular religion.
SHAME ON TEAM INDIA! 😡— Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) March 9, 2026
When we won the World Cup under Kapil Dev in 1983, we had Hindu Muslim Sikh and Christian in the team.
We brought the trophy to our religious birth place our motherland India Bharat Hindustan
Why The Hell Is The Indian Cricket Trophy is being Dragged.…
Kishan in the T20 World Cup 2026
The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter provided aggressive starts for the Indian team and was impressive during high-pressure contests in the tournament. In nine matches, he has racked up 317 runs with an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29, registering three half-centuries in the competition. He produced a standout performance against Pakistan, scoring a brilliant 77 and played a key role in a 61-run victory at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
He also delivered in the final against New Zealand. He smashed a rapid 54 runs from just 25 deliveries. His explosive knock helped the team post 255/5.