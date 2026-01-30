ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Cricket Team Members Visit Padmanabhaswamy Ahead Of Fifth T20I

Ahead of the final T20 match, the Indian cricket team visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple on Friday to seek blessings. Wearing traditional Kerala attire, the mundu and melmundu, several players, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rinku Singh, arrived at the temple at 9:00 AM. The team spent about half an hour in the temple premises, offered prayers, and received prasad (holy offering). Amidst tight police security, the team returned to their hotel. A large crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the Indian team.

Hyderabad: The fifth and final T20 match between India and New Zealand will be played in Kerala on Saturday. All preparations for the match have been completed. Both teams arrived here on Thursday via a special chartered flight. The match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium at 7 PM on Saturday.

When the team arrived at the airport on Thursday, a large crowd of Indian team fans had gathered there. The presence of local hero Sanju Samson added a special kind of excitement. While this city in Kerala is celebrating hosting an international cricket match, all eyes are particularly on Sanju Samson, for whom this home-ground match holds significant importance in his career. In the fourth T20, despite a good start, Samson was dismissed after scoring 24 runs off 15 balls, including three fours and a six, off the bowling of Mitchell Santner. Samson hasn't had a particularly impressive performance in this series so far, managing only 40 runs in four matches.

Former cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and other players have pointed out the technical flaws in Samson's recent dismissals, particularly highlighting his poor footwork and the habit of moving out of position while trying to create space on the offside. Samson may feel the pressure to silence his critics in front of the home crowd. Meanwhile, New Zealand inflicted a heavy defeat on India in the fourth T20 match. New Zealand performed well in the match played in Guwahati, while the Indian team put in a disappointing performance.