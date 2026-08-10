ETV Bharat / sports

‘I Hate The Name Narendra’: CWG Medalist Berwal Tells PM Modi About Pakistan Boxer’s Remark

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Commonwealth Games medalists on Sunday. During the interaction, Indian Boxer Narender Berwal shared a hilarious anecdote with PM Modi that occurred during the 2015 World Military Games.

Berwal, who won the silver medal in the men's 90+kg category at the Glasgow Games, narrated a hilarious exchange with the Pakistani boxer 11 years back. The meet took place at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Sunday, and Berwal revealed a hilarious exchange with the Pakistani opponent which left the Prime Minister in splits.

"Aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai," Berwal recalled the Pakistani opponent’s remark during his bout in 2015.

Narrating the incident, Berwal revealed that he got a call from the military saying, ‘you cannot lose to the Pakistani opponent’ before his first-round match against a Pakistani pugilist during the 2015 World Military Games.