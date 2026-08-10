‘I Hate The Name Narendra’: CWG Medalist Berwal Tells PM Modi About Pakistan Boxer’s Remark
India’s Narender Berwal, who secured a podium finish in the Commonwealth Games, shared a hilarious exchange with the Pakistani boxer.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Commonwealth Games medalists on Sunday. During the interaction, Indian Boxer Narender Berwal shared a hilarious anecdote with PM Modi that occurred during the 2015 World Military Games.
Berwal, who won the silver medal in the men's 90+kg category at the Glasgow Games, narrated a hilarious exchange with the Pakistani boxer 11 years back. The meet took place at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Sunday, and Berwal revealed a hilarious exchange with the Pakistani opponent which left the Prime Minister in splits.
#WATCH | "Pakistani boxer said to me 'Aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai'..." says Heavyweight boxer and silver medallist Narender Berwal narrating his conversation with a… pic.twitter.com/qvmwO5D2sz— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
"Aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai," Berwal recalled the Pakistani opponent’s remark during his bout in 2015.
Narrating the incident, Berwal revealed that he got a call from the military saying, ‘you cannot lose to the Pakistani opponent’ before his first-round match against a Pakistani pugilist during the 2015 World Military Games.
"My first-round match was against Pakistan. I got a call from the military that you cannot lose to a Pakistani opponent. I won that fight, but we suffered cuts and went to the hospital to get stitches," Berwal told Modi.
Both the boxers were left with cuts after a brutal fight. During that competition, the Pakistani boxer noted the coincidence and remarked on it.
Narendra Berwal wins silver
Berwal played a key role in India’s impressive boxing performance in the Commonwealth Games as he clinched a silver medal in the 90+kg event category. India won a total of 10 medals in boxing, including seven gold medals and three silver medals.
Ankush Panghal, Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas clinched gold medals while Berwal, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh bagged the silver medal.
India won a total of 39 medals in the Glasgow edition of the Commonwealth Games. They finished in fourth place in the medal tally, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals.