T20 World Cup: Indian Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game
Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised for the past two days, and it's still not clear whether he will be discharged today, a BCCI source said.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 8:29 AM IST
New Delhi: Flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised with a stomach infection, leaving him doubtful for the T20 World Cup match against Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday. Sharma has reportedly been hospitalised for the past two days.
"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to a stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But (his participation in the) match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," PTI, quoting a BCCI source as saying.
Meanwhile, Sanju Samson did bat in the nets on Tuesday and spent quite sometime with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, which indicates that the Indian team management is keeping its options ready in case Abhishek fails to regain full fitness. However, the management is hopeful of having Sharma on the park for the big game against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on February 15.
Sources said Sharma attended the dinner hosted by head coach Gautam Gambhir at his place on Sunday but left much earlier than the rest of his teammates.
Coming back to the tournament, this is Namibia's fourth World Cup appearance, with their best show coming on debut when they reached the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup. India, the defending champions, are the No. 1 side in both the 50 and 20-over formats and are riding the wave of white-ball cricket.
Tuesday evening, star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya batted for over two and a half hours in the nets. With the Namibia clash scheduled for February 12 and the Pakistan clash set to take place on February 15 in Colombo, the all-rounder had a marathon nets session, tonking many towering sixes, sources said.
In their first match of the tournament against the USA, India won the fixture by 29 runs after the batting unit struggled against the opposition bowlers. Suryakumar Yadav came up with a rescue act in the match, playing a knock of unbeaten 84 runs from 49 deliveries while Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball, taking three wickets.