T20 World Cup: Indian Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game

New Delhi: Flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised with a stomach infection, leaving him doubtful for the T20 World Cup match against Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday. Sharma has reportedly been hospitalised for the past two days.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to a stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But (his participation in the) match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," PTI, quoting a BCCI source as saying.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson did bat in the nets on Tuesday and spent quite sometime with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, which indicates that the Indian team management is keeping its options ready in case Abhishek fails to regain full fitness. However, the management is hopeful of having Sharma on the park for the big game against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on February 15.

Sources said Sharma attended the dinner hosted by head coach Gautam Gambhir at his place on Sunday but left much earlier than the rest of his teammates.