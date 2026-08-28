ETV Bharat / sports

How India Can Qualify For WTC Final? Qualification Scenario For Men In Blue After Draw Against Sri Lanka

Hyderabad: India won the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka 1-0. Despite winning the series, India suffered a big blow to the rankings. The road to reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final has become even tougher.

If India had won the second Test against Sri Lanka, they would have gained 12 WTC points, and their percentage point would have reached 63.33, which would have taken them past Bangladesh to fourth place in the points table. However, as the match ended in a draw, India's percentage has slipped to 51.51, remaining in fifth place. Despite winning the series against Sri Lanka, the team failed to take the lead in the WTC points table.

Seven matches to go for India

In the current World Test Championship 2025-27 season, India still has seven Test matches to play. All these matches are important for India. This year, they will play two Test matches against New Zealand. Next year, they will play a five-match Test series against Australia. India needs to perform brilliantly and win all seven matches.

What is the equation for India?