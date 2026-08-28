How India Can Qualify For WTC Final? Qualification Scenario For Men In Blue After Draw Against Sri Lanka
Despite winning the Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0, India is in fifth place in the WTC points table.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: India won the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka 1-0. Despite winning the series, India suffered a big blow to the rankings. The road to reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final has become even tougher.
If India had won the second Test against Sri Lanka, they would have gained 12 WTC points, and their percentage point would have reached 63.33, which would have taken them past Bangladesh to fourth place in the points table. However, as the match ended in a draw, India's percentage has slipped to 51.51, remaining in fifth place. Despite winning the series against Sri Lanka, the team failed to take the lead in the WTC points table.
Sri Lanka's fight ensures that they hold onto their place in the #WTC27 standings 👊— ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2026
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Seven matches to go for India
In the current World Test Championship 2025-27 season, India still has seven Test matches to play. All these matches are important for India. This year, they will play two Test matches against New Zealand. Next year, they will play a five-match Test series against Australia. India needs to perform brilliantly and win all seven matches.
What is the equation for India?
If India win all seven matches, they will easily qualify for the WTC final. However, if they win six matches and lose one, the equation to qualify will be difficult for the Indian team.
Series against Australia and New Zealand
India will play against New Zealand in New Zealand in November. Afterwards, they will play against Australia in India for a five-match series. It will be very important for India to garner maximum wins, and so beating New Zealand in New Zealand will be the biggest challenge for the Men in Blue.
What if India lose both Tests against New Zealand?
If India lose both Tests against New Zealand and win all five matches against Australia, their percentage points will be 59.26. So, the series against New Zealand will be extremely important for the Indian side.
However, the percentage points of the finalists in two editions have been much higher. South Africa reached the final with 69.44 points and Australia with 67.54 points in the last cycle. Before that, in the 2023 WTC, Australia reached the final with 66.67 points and India with 58.80 points.