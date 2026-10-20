IND-W vs ZIM-W: Shafali Verma Receives Demerit Point For ICC Code Of Conduct Breach
Shafali Verma has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for throwing the ball in frustration during the second T20I.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Shafali Verma was the top run-scorer for India in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, and she also won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant knock. However, two days after she played a key role in India’s win, the star batter has been punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the players’ code of conduct.
According to a release published by the ICC, Verma was found to have violated Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."
Also, one point has been added to her disciplinary record as it was her first offence in the 24 months.
India batter receives an official reprimand for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe. https://t.co/K09SWswpJt— ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2026
What caused the punishment?
The incident took place in the 12th over of the first innings of the second match on Sunday. Shafali first dropped Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at mid-off off Sree Charani’s bowling. Then, she threw the ball onto the ground while expressing her anger.
The Indian batter admitted the offence and also accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.
Shafali aiming to script history in third T20I
Shafali will open the innings in the third T20I against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, and she will have a chance to script history at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. So far, Shafali has scored 922 runs from 26 matches this year, and she can become the first women batter to score 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is.
With 78 more runs, she can achieve the feat. Shafali has scored one century and eight fifties this year. She broke Smriti Mandhana’s record for the most fifty-plus scores in a calendar year in the second T20I. Varma has scored nine 50-plus scores this year so far, while Mandhana has scored eight fifties for India in 23 T20Is.
Mandhana’s strong start to captaincy
India won their first series under the full-time captaincy of Smriti Mandhana, outplaying the opposition in both departments in all three matches. They have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and will aim to register a clean sweep over the opposition in the last match.