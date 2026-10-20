ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Shafali Verma Receives Demerit Point For ICC Code Of Conduct Breach

File photo: Shafali Verma ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Shafali Verma was the top run-scorer for India in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, and she also won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant knock. However, two days after she played a key role in India’s win, the star batter has been punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the players’ code of conduct.

According to a release published by the ICC, Verma was found to have violated Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

Also, one point has been added to her disciplinary record as it was her first offence in the 24 months. What caused the punishment? The incident took place in the 12th over of the first innings of the second match on Sunday. Shafali first dropped Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at mid-off off Sree Charani’s bowling. Then, she threw the ball onto the ground while expressing her anger. The Indian batter admitted the offence and also accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.