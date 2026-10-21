IND-W vs ZIM-W: Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of ODI Series
Indian women will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, with all the matches to be hosted in Vadodara.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Vadodara: The Indian women’s cricket team has arrived in Vadodara ahead of the ODI series against Zimbabwe. All three matches will be played at the same venue in Vadodara.
After the conclusion of the T20I series in favour of the Indian women's team, a One Day International (ODI) series between both teams will start at the international cricket stadium in Kotambi. There is palpable enthusiasm among the city’s cricket fans regarding this match. Ahead of the game, the Indian women’s cricket team has arrived at Vadodara Airport.
A statement win, a T20I series sweep for India over Zimbabwe 💥 📝: https://t.co/eDxW5ZyvEC https://t.co/r0hUGXJX4P— ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2026
Tight security at the airport
Tight security arrangements were put in place at the airport to ensure the safety of the Indian women's cricket team upon their arrival. The team departed from the airport amidst these security measures. The arrival of the players has heightened the excitement among cricket fans for the upcoming match. The hosting of an international-level match in Vadodara has created a vibrant cricketing atmosphere across the city.
𝙒.𝙄.𝙉.𝙉.𝙀.𝙍.𝙎 🏆 Congratulations to #TeamIndia on clinching the T20I Series with a 3️⃣-0️⃣ margin 🥳 #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/62ghSE0NMx— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 20, 2026
Ahead of the match, the focus is now on strict security arrangements for both teams. They were escorted from the airport under strict security.
India sweep the T20I series 3-0
The Indian women's cricket team won the third and final T20I match against Zimbabwe by 92 runs. In the match held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Team India batted first and posted a total of 216 runs. In response, while chasing the target, Zimbabwe could only manage 124 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
With this resounding victory, the Indian team completed a historic 3-0 clean sweep of the three-match T20I series.
India kicks off Mandhana’s captaincy era with series sweep
This was the first-ever bilateral T20 series between India and Zimbabwe in women’s cricket. It also marked the start of thefull-time captaincy of Smriti Mandhana. Team India dominated their opponents in all the departments.
Having won the T20 series 3-0, the Indian team is riding high on confidence. Following this resounding victory, Team India is now set to face Zimbabwe once again in a three-match ODI series, which begins on October 23 in Vadodara.