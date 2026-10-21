ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of ODI Series

Indian women team arrives in Vadodara ( IANS )

Vadodara: The Indian women’s cricket team has arrived in Vadodara ahead of the ODI series against Zimbabwe. All three matches will be played at the same venue in Vadodara.

After the conclusion of the T20I series in favour of the Indian women's team, a One Day International (ODI) series between both teams will start at the international cricket stadium in Kotambi. There is palpable enthusiasm among the city’s cricket fans regarding this match. Ahead of the game, the Indian women’s cricket team has arrived at Vadodara Airport.

Tight security at the airport Tight security arrangements were put in place at the airport to ensure the safety of the Indian women's cricket team upon their arrival. The team departed from the airport amidst these security measures. The arrival of the players has heightened the excitement among cricket fans for the upcoming match. The hosting of an international-level match in Vadodara has created a vibrant cricketing atmosphere across the city. Ahead of the match, the focus is now on strict security arrangements for both teams. They were escorted from the airport under strict security. India sweep the T20I series 3-0