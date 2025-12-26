ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: Indian women will head into the third T20I against Sri Lankan women with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series in the fixture, which is to be played at Visakhapatnam. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have been terrific in the series so far, registering two consecutive victories. The Indian team began the series with an eight-wicket win and followed it up with a seven-wicket win.

Jemimah Rodrigues has been the leading run-getter for the team with 95 runs from two matches, with an average of 95 and a strike rate of 161.02. Shree Charani has been the leading wicket-taker with three wickets.

Head-to-head

Both teams have played 24 T20Is against each other, with India having a clear advantage. India have won 19 matches while Sri Lanka has racked up only five victories in the matches played between the two nations.

Pitch report

Notably, the venue will host its first women’s T20I. However, the venue looks to be a low-scoring place. In the 14 domestic T20s played here, the average 1st innings score is 127, with nine of the matches won by teams batting second. Also, in the three men’s T20Is played at the venue, the average score is 114. Overall, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling, and they will have an advantage in the fixture.