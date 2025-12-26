IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming On TV And Online?
The Indian team has been dominating in the series, winning the first two matches thanks to an all-round display.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 9:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian women will head into the third T20I against Sri Lankan women with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series in the fixture, which is to be played at Visakhapatnam. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have been terrific in the series so far, registering two consecutive victories. The Indian team began the series with an eight-wicket win and followed it up with a seven-wicket win.
Jemimah Rodrigues has been the leading run-getter for the team with 95 runs from two matches, with an average of 95 and a strike rate of 161.02. Shree Charani has been the leading wicket-taker with three wickets.
Head-to-head
Both teams have played 24 T20Is against each other, with India having a clear advantage. India have won 19 matches while Sri Lanka has racked up only five victories in the matches played between the two nations.
Vizag ✈️ Trivandrum— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 25, 2025
Travel diaries, ft. #TeamIndia 🙌#INDvSL | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/5CltmEyDHr
Pitch report
Notably, the venue will host its first women’s T20I. However, the venue looks to be a low-scoring place. In the 14 domestic T20s played here, the average 1st innings score is 127, with nine of the matches won by teams batting second. Also, in the three men’s T20Is played at the venue, the average score is 114. Overall, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling, and they will have an advantage in the fixture.
Vizag ✈️ Trivandrum— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 25, 2025
Travel diaries, ft. #TeamIndia 🙌#INDvSL | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/5CltmEyDHr
IND-W vs SL-W live streaming details
When India vs Sri Lanka third T20I will be played?
The third T20I between India women and Sri Lanka women will be played on December 26.
Where will the IND W vs SL W third T20I be played?
The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka women will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, from 7 PM IST.
Where to watch the telecast of the IND-W vs SL-W third T20I?
The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of IND-W vs SL-W third T20I?
The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on JioHotstar.