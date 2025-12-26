ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur On Cusp Of Joining Meg Lanning In Elite List

Hyderabad: The Indian women's cricket team’s captain is on the cusp of history as she is just one victory away from becoming the most successful captain in T20I history. The Indian skipper can equal Meg Lanning in terms of most victories in T20Is as captain when the team takes on Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Harmanpreet is currently the second most successful captain in the format, leading the team to 75 triumphs from 129 matches. At present, Lanning is at the top of the list with 76 wins from 100 matches.

Lanning’s captaincy record is impressive as she has led the Australian side to four T20 World Cup titles (2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023). On the other hand. India’s best performance under the leadership of Harmanpreet came in 2020, when she led the team to the title decider, where India lost to Australia in the summit clash.

The 36-year-old plays a crucial role with the bat in the shortest format, amassing 3679 runs with an average of 28.74. The Indian skipper adds batting firepower while coming to bat in the lower order/