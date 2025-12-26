IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur On Cusp Of Joining Meg Lanning In Elite List
Harmanpreet Kaur is just one victory away from becoming the joint most successful T20I captain in history.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 10:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women's cricket team’s captain is on the cusp of history as she is just one victory away from becoming the most successful captain in T20I history. The Indian skipper can equal Meg Lanning in terms of most victories in T20Is as captain when the team takes on Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Harmanpreet is currently the second most successful captain in the format, leading the team to 75 triumphs from 129 matches. At present, Lanning is at the top of the list with 76 wins from 100 matches.
Lanning’s captaincy record is impressive as she has led the Australian side to four T20 World Cup titles (2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023). On the other hand. India’s best performance under the leadership of Harmanpreet came in 2020, when she led the team to the title decider, where India lost to Australia in the summit clash.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co training in Thiruvananthapuram.— Shajin MS (@SupertrampMS) December 25, 2025
📸: KCA #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/hguHR9Fj60
The 36-year-old plays a crucial role with the bat in the shortest format, amassing 3679 runs with an average of 28.74. The Indian skipper adds batting firepower while coming to bat in the lower order/
Harmanpreet etched her name in the history books recently, leading India to their maiden World Cup title. The next T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in June and July 2026, and England will aim to defend the title.
India are currently leading 2-0 against Sri Lanka in the five-match series and will aim to seal the series with a victory in the third game at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
After the series against Sri Lanka, India will tour Australia in February for a three-match series and will tour England for another three-match series afterwards. The tours will become crucial for India in the course of their preparation for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup.
India are grouped together with Pakistan, South Africa and Australia. The team will kick off their campaign against the arch-rivals on June 14 in Birmingham.