IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming On TV And Online?
India will be up against the Sri Lankan women's team in the fourth T20I of the five-match series.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women’s team will square off against Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. It was an easy win for the Indian side in the fourth T20I as they had a collective effort from the bowlers, which saw them restrict the opposition to 112/7 and take down the target with ease.
Renuka Singh Thakur was adjudged Player of the Match for her impressive spell in which she picked four wickets while conceding just 21 runs. Deepti Sharma also picked three wickets and played a key role in restricting the Lankan side to a low total.
How does it feel to be the most successful captain in women's T20Is? 👑— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 27, 2025
🎥 Hear from #TeamIndia captain Harmanpreet Kaur herself on the 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘁 🙌 - By @mihirlee_58#INDvSL | @ImHarmanpreet | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/vYBwBs3KCa
Shafali Verma scored an unbeaten 79 runs from 42 balls during her stay at the crease. Thanks to their effort, the Indian team successfully completed the chase at the loss of two wickets. They reached the target in just 13.2 overs.
Head-to-head record
India are the clear favourites going into the contest in Sri Lanka as they dominate the matchup, winning 23 of the 29 encounters played between these two teams. Sri Lanka has won five matches, while one match ended in a no result.
The disparity is even more on home soil, as India has emerged triumphant in seven of the nine matches
IND-W vs SL-W live streaming details
When India vs Sri Lanka fourth T20I will be played?
The fourth T20I between India women and Sri Lanka women will be played on December 28.
Where will the IND W vs SL W fourth T20I be played?
The fourth T20I between India and Sri Lanka women will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, from 7 PM IST.
Where to watch the telecast of the IND-W vs SL-W fourth T20I?
The fourth T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of IND-W vs SL-W fourth T20I?
The fourth T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on JioHotstar.