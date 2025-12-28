ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s team will square off against Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. It was an easy win for the Indian side in the fourth T20I as they had a collective effort from the bowlers, which saw them restrict the opposition to 112/7 and take down the target with ease.

Renuka Singh Thakur was adjudged Player of the Match for her impressive spell in which she picked four wickets while conceding just 21 runs. Deepti Sharma also picked three wickets and played a key role in restricting the Lankan side to a low total.

Shafali Verma scored an unbeaten 79 runs from 42 balls during her stay at the crease. Thanks to their effort, the Indian team successfully completed the chase at the loss of two wickets. They reached the target in just 13.2 overs.

Head-to-head record

India are the clear favourites going into the contest in Sri Lanka as they dominate the matchup, winning 23 of the 29 encounters played between these two teams. Sri Lanka has won five matches, while one match ended in a no result.

The disparity is even more on home soil, as India has emerged triumphant in seven of the nine matches

IND-W vs SL-W live streaming details