IND W vs SL W 4th T20I: India Shatter Record Books During 30-Run Win; Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest To 10,000 T20I Runs
Smriti Mandhana achieved another milestone in her T20I career, scoring 10,000 international runs.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 9:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: India women defeated Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram and extended their lead to 4-0 with a 30-run victory. Indian openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma (79) shone with the bat while Arundhati Reddy and Vaishnavi Sharma picked two wickets each.
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continues her stellar run in international cricket. India’s leading batter achieved a crucial feat in the fixture held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. India are already 4-0 up in the series and will now aim to register a clean sweep over the visitors in the last match of the series, which is to be played on December 30.
Mandhana becomes the fastest batter to score 10,000 runs
The Indian opener reached the milestone in the seventh over of the innings after the hosts batted first. Coming into the fixture, Mandhana had scored 9,973 runs in 280 international matches across formats and needed 27 runs to reach the milestone. She achieved the feat in just 20 deliveries and played a brilliant knock of 80 runs from 48 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and three sixes during her stay at the crease. Notably, she achieved the feat in 281 innings, surpassing Mithali's record of reaching the milestone in 291 innings.
Smriti Mandhana becomes the 𝘍𝘈𝘚𝘛𝘌𝘚𝘛 to score 10,000 runs in women's cricket history 🚀
Mandhana has now become only second Indian batter, after the former skipper Mithali Raj, to score 10,000 runs in women’s cricket. Also, she has become the fourth batter across the globe to join the 10K club after Mithali, Suzie Bates (10,652), and Charlotte Edwards (10,273).
Mithali has scored 699 Test runs, 7805 ODI runs, and 2364 T20I runs in her career. Suzie Bates of New Zealand has amassed 5936 ODI runs and 4716 T20I runs so far. Charlotte Edwards of England racked up 1676 Test runs, 5992 ODI runs and 2605 T20I runs.
Also, she became the Indian batter with the most sixes in women's T20Is with 80 sixes in the format, surpassing skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's tally of 78 maximums.
Most international runs in Women’s Cricket
10868 - Mithali Raj (IND)
10652 - Suzie Bates (NZ)
10273 - Charlotte Edwards (ENG)
10053* - Smriti Mandhana (IND)
Highest T20I total for both teams
It was a run-fest in Thiruvananthapuram as both teams posted 200-plus totals in their innings. Batting first, India posted a massive total of 221/2 thanks to the contribution of the top order. Openers Mandhana (80) and Shafali (79) provided a solid launchpad for the Indian team while Richa Ghosh carried forward the momentum with an explosive knock of unbeaten 40 runs from just 16 deliveries. On the occasion, India registered their highest score in the women's T20I, surpassing their previous best of 217/4 against West Indies at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
A night to remember 🔥
200-plus totals for IND-W in Women’s T20Is
- 221/2 vs SL-W, Thiruvananthapuram, 2025*
- 217/4 vs WI-W, DY Patil, 2024
- 210/5 vs ENG-W, Trent Bridge, 2025
- 201/5 vs UAE Women, Dambulla, 2024
Although Sri Lanka lost the match, they also registered their highest total in the format. Posting 191/6 on the scoreboard, Sri Lanka registered their highest total in women's cricket, surpassing their previous best of 184/4 against Malaysia in Dambulla last year.
🚨 HIGHEST SCORE, SAME STORY 🚨
Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 register their highest T20I total – 191/6 🔥
India 🇮🇳 still win comfortably by 30 runs 💪
INDIA LEAD THE SERIES 4–0.
Levels change. Dominance doesn't. 🔥
Highest totals for SL-W in Women’s T20Is
- 191/6 vs IND-W, Thiruvananthapuram, 2025*
- 184/4 vs MAS-W, Dambulla, 2024
- 182/4 vs SCO-W, Kuala Lumpur, 2022
- 176/7 vs AUS-W, North Sydney, 2019