ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs SL W 4th T20I: India Shatter Record Books During 30-Run Win; Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest To 10,000 T20I Runs

Hyderabad: India women defeated Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram and extended their lead to 4-0 with a 30-run victory. Indian openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma (79) shone with the bat while Arundhati Reddy and Vaishnavi Sharma picked two wickets each.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continues her stellar run in international cricket. India’s leading batter achieved a crucial feat in the fixture held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. India are already 4-0 up in the series and will now aim to register a clean sweep over the visitors in the last match of the series, which is to be played on December 30.

Mandhana becomes the fastest batter to score 10,000 runs

The Indian opener reached the milestone in the seventh over of the innings after the hosts batted first. Coming into the fixture, Mandhana had scored 9,973 runs in 280 international matches across formats and needed 27 runs to reach the milestone. She achieved the feat in just 20 deliveries and played a brilliant knock of 80 runs from 48 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and three sixes during her stay at the crease. Notably, she achieved the feat in 281 innings, surpassing Mithali's record of reaching the milestone in 291 innings.

Mandhana has now become only second Indian batter, after the former skipper Mithali Raj, to score 10,000 runs in women’s cricket. Also, she has become the fourth batter across the globe to join the 10K club after Mithali, Suzie Bates (10,652), and Charlotte Edwards (10,273).

Mithali has scored 699 Test runs, 7805 ODI runs, and 2364 T20I runs in her career. Suzie Bates of New Zealand has amassed 5936 ODI runs and 4716 T20I runs so far. Charlotte Edwards of England racked up 1676 Test runs, 5992 ODI runs and 2605 T20I runs.

Also, she became the Indian batter with the most sixes in women's T20Is with 80 sixes in the format, surpassing skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's tally of 78 maximums.

Most international runs in Women’s Cricket