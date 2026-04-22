IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where To Watch India vs South Africa Women's 3rd T20I Live On TV And Online?
India and South Africa women will lock horns in the third T20I of the five-match series between the two nations.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Hyderabad: The third T20I of the five-match series between India women and South Africa women are all set to be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. All the attention is on the men’s cricketer featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but amidst that, Indian women are preparing for the T20 World Cup to be held in England, with an away series against South Africa.
India will feature only in six T20Is before the marquee event commences, and time is running out for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. India suffered a defeat in the first two matches of the ongoing series, and they haven’t looked in good touch so far. They have failed to cross the 160-run mark in both matches and have also taken only six wickets while defending. It will be a do-or-die contest for India as they are lagging by 2-0.
Touchdown Joburg ✈️#TeamIndia have landed ahead of the 3️⃣rd T20I 💙#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/OKRs80rruu— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) April 20, 2026
South Africa have been brilliant in both the matches so far and will be keen on taking an unassailable lead and winning the series. The team has chased 158 and 148 runs with ease in the tournament, and they would look to put in another collective effort to emerge triumphant.
When and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live on TV and online?
For the Indian spectators, they can tune in to Star Sports 3 at 9:30 PM IST for the live telecast. The other channels of the Star will be busy showcasing the telecast of the IPL matches. The live streaming will also be available on the JioHotstar.
Squads
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh Thakur
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx