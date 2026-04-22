ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where To Watch India vs South Africa Women's 3rd T20I Live On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: The third T20I of the five-match series between India women and South Africa women are all set to be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. All the attention is on the men’s cricketer featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but amidst that, Indian women are preparing for the T20 World Cup to be held in England, with an away series against South Africa.

India will feature only in six T20Is before the marquee event commences, and time is running out for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. India suffered a defeat in the first two matches of the ongoing series, and they haven’t looked in good touch so far. They have failed to cross the 160-run mark in both matches and have also taken only six wickets while defending. It will be a do-or-die contest for India as they are lagging by 2-0.

South Africa have been brilliant in both the matches so far and will be keen on taking an unassailable lead and winning the series. The team has chased 158 and 148 runs with ease in the tournament, and they would look to put in another collective effort to emerge triumphant.