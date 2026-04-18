ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs SA W: Smriti Mandhana Surpasses Rohit Sharma To Become India’s Highest Run-Getter In T20Is

Hyderabad: Indian women batter Smriti Mandhana scripted history in the first T20I against South Africa in Durban on Friday, April 17 to become India’s top run-scorer in T20 Internationals. The left-handed batter surpassed Rohit Sharma after the Women in Blue were asked to bat first. She reached the milestone with a single against Sune Luus.

During her brief stay at the crease, Mandhana smashed a six before being dismissed by the South African seamer Ayabonga Khaka.

The Indian opener has now 4,244 runs in 161 T20Is at an average of 30.53 and a strike rate of 124.45. Also, her impressive career includes one century and 33 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma has 4,231 runs from 159 matches, including five centuries and 32 fifties.. However, he now has no chance of chasing Mandhana’s record as the former Indian skipper retired from the format after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.