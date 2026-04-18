IND W vs SA W: Smriti Mandhana Surpasses Rohit Sharma To Become India’s Highest Run-Getter In T20Is
Smriti Mandhana overtook Rohit Sharma to become the batter with the most runs for India in the T20 Internationals.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian women batter Smriti Mandhana scripted history in the first T20I against South Africa in Durban on Friday, April 17 to become India’s top run-scorer in T20 Internationals. The left-handed batter surpassed Rohit Sharma after the Women in Blue were asked to bat first. She reached the milestone with a single against Sune Luus.
During her brief stay at the crease, Mandhana smashed a six before being dismissed by the South African seamer Ayabonga Khaka.
The Indian opener has now 4,244 runs in 161 T20Is at an average of 30.53 and a strike rate of 124.45. Also, her impressive career includes one century and 33 half-centuries.
A 𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗮 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲 🔓#TeamIndia vice-captain Smriti Mandhana now has the most runs by any Indian batter in T20Is 🫡— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) April 17, 2026
Take a bow! 🙇♀️
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/gQymmRhJci#SAvIND | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/pNjgxtkYyw
Rohit Sharma has 4,231 runs from 159 matches, including five centuries and 32 fifties.. However, he now has no chance of chasing Mandhana’s record as the former Indian skipper retired from the format after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.
How many runs did Smriti Mandhana score to script the record?
Smriti Mandhana overtook Rohit by scoring 13 runs during her stay at the crease. Coming into the contest, she needed only one run to surpass her male counterpart, being tied with him at 4,231 runs. With a single off Sune Luss, she inked her name in the record books.
South Africa win the first T20I by six wickets.#TeamIndia's focus now shifts to the 2⃣nd T20I on Sunday.— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) April 17, 2026
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/gQymmRhJci#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/E7rPbCmmb9
India women slump to six-wicket defeat
The Indian women's team lost to South Africa by six wickets on Friday. Batting first, Harmanpreet Kaur was the leading run-scorer for India with a knock of 47 runs from 33 deliveries. Shafali Verma (34) and Jemimah Rodrigues (36) got the starts, but they failed to convert them into a big knock. The Indian team posted 157/7 in the first innings.
Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Tumi Sekhukhune scalped two wickets.
South Africa chased the target with five balls to spare as Laura Wolvaardt (51) and Annerie Dercksen (44 Not Out) played crucial knocks. Shreyanka Patil picked two wickets, while Arundhati Reddy and Shree Charani picked one wicket each.