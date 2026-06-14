ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs PAK-W T20 World Cup 2026 Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan?

Hyderabad: India are set to lock horns against Pakistan and renew one of the biggest rivalries in cricket on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The two teams will start the women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the United Kingdom.

The fixture between the arch-rivals is one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, as both are in the same Group, ensuring a blockbuster clash.

Indian team will aim to win the T20 World Cup as well after emerging triumphant in the ODI World Cup last year. However, they are coming on the back of defeats against South Africa and England in recent series.

India will want their key players to regain form. The opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will be in the spotlight as they struggled to give a good start to the team recently.

Pakistan have managed to win only one match since the 2016 edition. However, Fatima Sana’s fitness will be a key factor for the Pakistan side as she suffered a knee injury during the training session.

IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming details

When will the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match be played?

The women’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixture between India and Pakistan will be played at 7 PM IST at Edgbaston, Birmingham.