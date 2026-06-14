IND-W vs PAK-W T20 World Cup 2026 Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan?
India will take on Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: India are set to lock horns against Pakistan and renew one of the biggest rivalries in cricket on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The two teams will start the women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the United Kingdom.
The fixture between the arch-rivals is one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, as both are in the same Group, ensuring a blockbuster clash.
Indian team will aim to win the T20 World Cup as well after emerging triumphant in the ODI World Cup last year. However, they are coming on the back of defeats against South Africa and England in recent series.
A massive rivalry headlines the action on day three of the #T20WorldCup 👀— ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2026
Watch the Women's #T20WorldCup 2026 LIVE, ticket details in bio 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/WJMnAzF8Hu
India will want their key players to regain form. The opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will be in the spotlight as they struggled to give a good start to the team recently.
Pakistan have managed to win only one match since the 2016 edition. However, Fatima Sana’s fitness will be a key factor for the Pakistan side as she suffered a knee injury during the training session.
IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming details
When will the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match be played?
The women’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixture between India and Pakistan will be played at 7 PM IST at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Where to watch the telecast of the IND-W vs PAK-W T20 World Cup match?
The telecast of the women’s T20 World Cup fixture between India and Pakistan will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
The World Cup dream beckons 🏆— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 14, 2026
It all 𝗕𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬! 🇮🇳#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/HKzJWiGcBi
Where to watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs PAK-W T20 World Cup match?
IND-W vs PAK-W T20 World Cup match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Head-to-head records in T20Is
A total of 16 T20I fixtures have been played between the two teams. India have the upper hand with 13 wins, while Pakistan have managed to win only three matches.
Women’s T20 World Cup Day 2 matches
Australia registered a dominant win over South Africa by 65 runs in the World Cup clash. Phoebe Litchfield scored 50 runs from 24 deliveries while Georgia Wareham picked three wickets for the team.
In the other match on Saturday, West Indies beat defending champions New Zealand by seven wickets. Shemaine Campbelle played a knock of 90 runs from 62 deliveries laced with seven boundaries and three sixes. Aaliyah Alleyne shone with the ball taking four wickets for the team.