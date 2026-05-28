IND W vs ENG W: When And Where To Watch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I On TV And Online?
India and England will be up against each other in the first T20I at the County Ground in Chelmsford on May 28.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: India women will take on England with the aim to fine-tune their team combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup starting from June 12. The two teams will play a three-match series starting on Thursday.
Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India have shown promise, but they have struggled to keep up the momentum. Their preparation for the marquee tournament resumed with a 5-0 sweep of Sri Lanka at home, followed by a historic 2-1 T20I series win in Australia. Notably, the win against Australia was their first bilateral series win in a decade.
Prep mode: 🔛— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 26, 2026
Glimpses from #TeamIndia’s training session in Chelmsford 🏟️#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/yKDTDVY8y8
However, their winning momentum was cut short by a disappointing 1-4 defeat in South Africa as the Indian batters lacked consistency and the bowlers didn’t deliver in decisive moments. The series against England will be their final competitive action before taking on Pakistan in the opening match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on June 14.
Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy will comprise the pace attack of the Indian team. Youngster Nandini Sharma might also get a chance to feature in the playing XI in the English conditions.
Up and running on a positive note 💪— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 26, 2026
🎥 Arundhati Reddy recaps #TeamIndia's confident first outing in England with victory in a warm-up match 🆚 ECB Development XI 👏#ENGvIND | @reddyarundhati pic.twitter.com/5k9qlYZhTy
India Women vs England Women 1st T20I live streaming details
When and where will the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I be played?
The 1st T20I of the bilateral series will be played between India and England at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday, May 28.
When will India Women vs England Women 1st T20I resume?
The opening match of the series between India Women vs England Women will start at 11 PM IST.
Which channel will show the live telecast of the India Women and England Women 1st T20I?
The first T20I of the series will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada).
Where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I online in India?
The live streaming of the 1st T20I between India women and England women will be streamed at the SonyLiv app and website.