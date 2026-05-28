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IND W vs ENG W: When And Where To Watch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: India women will take on England with the aim to fine-tune their team combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup starting from June 12. The two teams will play a three-match series starting on Thursday.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India have shown promise, but they have struggled to keep up the momentum. Their preparation for the marquee tournament resumed with a 5-0 sweep of Sri Lanka at home, followed by a historic 2-1 T20I series win in Australia. Notably, the win against Australia was their first bilateral series win in a decade.

However, their winning momentum was cut short by a disappointing 1-4 defeat in South Africa as the Indian batters lacked consistency and the bowlers didn’t deliver in decisive moments. The series against England will be their final competitive action before taking on Pakistan in the opening match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on June 14.

Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy will comprise the pace attack of the Indian team. Youngster Nandini Sharma might also get a chance to feature in the playing XI in the English conditions.

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I live streaming details