IND-W vs ENG-W One-off Test Live Streaming Details: How And Where To Watch In India?
India Women will be up against England Women in the one-off Test to be played at the iconic ground of Lord’s.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Women’s cricket is set to write a significant chapter as the iconic venue of Lord’s is set to host the first women’s Test in its 142-year-history. The test will commence on Friday ( July 10). More than 30,000 tickets have already been sold across the four scheduled days of the pivotal fixture, which is the highest attendance ever recorded for a women’s Test in the UK. India enjoys an edge over their opponents by 3-1, but 11 of their 15 matches have finished without any result.
The visitors will be playing without the services of the opener Pratika Rawal, who suffered a knee injury while playing for India A in Taunton. Priya Punia will replace her in the lineup. England are coming into the series with a bunch of fresh faces as they have five uncapped players in the squad. Alice Capsey, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Mady Villiers and teenage spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman have earned their maiden Test call-up for the red-ball fixture against India.
Historic moment incoming! 🇮🇳— Dead Guru (@PAPA_JI_4141) July 9, 2026
India Women & England Women set to play the first ever Women’s Test at Lord’s this Friday!
The Home of Cricket hosting its first pink-ball Test for women 🔥
Who’s excited for this milestone? #INDvENG #WomensTest #LordOfCricket pic.twitter.com/lVF1qIG3rc
IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test live streaming details
When will the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test match be played?
The one-off Test featuring India women and England women will be played on July 10, and the toss will take place at 3 PM IST, with the play to resume from 3:30 PM.
Which ground will host the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test match?
The iconic ground of Lord’s will feature the Test match between India women and England women.
The Historic Stage Is Ready – First ever women test match at lords historic ground , England women vs india women— vogue & velocity (@uthink123) July 9, 2026
ENGLAND Test squad for the first ever Women's Test at Lord's
Indian Women's Team all set for the Lord's Test 🤩#Lords #cricket #INDVSENG pic.twitter.com/lIMENo35Of
Where to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test match on Television?
The one-off Test between India Women and England Women will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test match?
The live stream of the one-off Test between India Women and England Women will be shown on the SonyLiv app and website.