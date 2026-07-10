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IND-W vs ENG-W One-off Test Live Streaming Details: How And Where To Watch In India?

Hyderabad: Women’s cricket is set to write a significant chapter as the iconic venue of Lord’s is set to host the first women’s Test in its 142-year-history. The test will commence on Friday ( July 10). More than 30,000 tickets have already been sold across the four scheduled days of the pivotal fixture, which is the highest attendance ever recorded for a women’s Test in the UK. India enjoys an edge over their opponents by 3-1, but 11 of their 15 matches have finished without any result.

The visitors will be playing without the services of the opener Pratika Rawal, who suffered a knee injury while playing for India A in Taunton. Priya Punia will replace her in the lineup. England are coming into the series with a bunch of fresh faces as they have five uncapped players in the squad. Alice Capsey, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Mady Villiers and teenage spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman have earned their maiden Test call-up for the red-ball fixture against India.

IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test live streaming details

When will the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test match be played?

The one-off Test featuring India women and England women will be played on July 10, and the toss will take place at 3 PM IST, with the play to resume from 3:30 PM.